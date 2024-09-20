F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Practice schedule, start time and updates in Marina Bay

F1 heads to the original ‘night race’ as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2024 season.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, with the McLaren star producing one of the drives of the year to beat Charles Leclerc, with George Russell taking third after a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris, despite starting 15th, finished a spot ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth to cut the Dutchman’s lead in the world championship to 59 points with seven races - and three sprint races - remaining.

It was, however, a difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth after starting from the pit-lane. Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.

First practice on Friday takes place at 10:30am (BST); FP2 at 2pm

Max Verstappen has a 59-point lead to Lando Norris in the world championship

Lewis Hamilton calls out FIA boss for ‘racial element’ over comments on swearing and rappers

09:29 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has called out FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for a comment referring to rappers when discussing the broadcast of swearing in Formula One races – saying they had a “racial element” to them.

Ben Sulayem, head of F1’s governing body, says he has asked Formula 1 to limit the amount of swearing – usually from drivers over team radio – on TV coverage of races. Swear words are currently bleeped out before being broadcast.

The 62-year-old Emirati executive said: “We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music. We’re not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

Full story below:

Lewis Hamilton calls out FIA boss for ‘racial element’ over comments on ‘rappers’

Driver Standings heading into Singapore:

09:25 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 313 points

2. Lando Norris - 254 points (-59)

3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points

7. Sergio Perez - 143 points

8. George Russell - 128 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

What are the timings for the Singapore Grand Prix?

09:22 , Kieran Jackson

All times BST

Friday 20 September

Free practice 1: 10:30am

Free practice 2: 2pm

Saturday 21 September

Free practice 3 : 10:30am

Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 22 September

Race: 1pm

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Practice!

09:17 , Kieran Jackson

