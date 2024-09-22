F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Race UK start time, full schedule and how to watch on TV today

Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, with Red Bull rival and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen lining up alongside on the front row.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified third with his Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri fifth.

Verstappen leads Norris by 59 points with seven rounds remaining.

Piastri won in Azerbaijan last week, extending Verstappen’s rather miserable run to seven races without a victory.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Singapore Grand Prix?

The Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled to take place this weekend at 1pm BST on Sunday 22nd September, 2024 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Singapore Grand Prix schedule in full

There is no sprint this weekend so three rounds of practice will take place before Saturday qualifying.

(All times BST)

Race: Sunday, 1pm

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the Singapore Grand Prix will be shown live Sky Sports. Free highlights will be available post-race on the official F1 YouTube channel as well as on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.