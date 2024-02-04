When is F1 testing? Dates, venue and schedule for 2024 pre-season

Excitement is building for the 2024 Formula One season, which gets underway after the upcoming pre-season testing sessions.

F1 will reconvene at Bahrain International Circuit later this month for three days of running to fine tune their preparations for the new campaign.

It has been a busy winter off the track, with rebrands for Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri into Kick Sauber and RB. Daniel Ricciardo will continue to drive for the latter after rejoining the grid during the 2023 season.

Then there is, of course, the bombshell news that Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari. That move will take place for the 2025 campaign, making the upcoming season the British veteran's last with Mercedes.

A mammoth 24-race calendar will unfold over the coming months, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, March 2.

But first there will be three days of pre-season testing to take place at the same venue.

When is F1 testing?

The 2024 pre-season testing schedule kicks off on Wednesday, February 21.

The track will open for running from 7am GMT until 4pm GMT, with an hour lunch break.

Teams will be allowed to send their drivers out as much as they like for three days with testing ending at 4pm GMT on Friday, February 23.