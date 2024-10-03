F1’s unique ‘rookie race’ plan for Abu Dhabi delayed

Formula 1 has delayed plans to host a unique ‘rookie race’ until at least 2025 after a meeting of the F1 Commission on Wednesday.

The original plan was to host a sprint race during the post-season test – which takes place after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit – for aspiring F1 drivers to showcase their skills.

But despite “widespread support” for the plan, F1’s governing body the FIA announced that “timing and organisational constraints” means the event will not take place this year.

Concerns were made about the workload on team members at the end of a record 24-race season, as well as freight logistics. Broadcast plans were also not in place.

The proposal will be reconsidered for 2025, with most teams supportive of the concept as a means of assessing their young drivers outside of junior series.’

An FIA statement read: “The concept of a ‘rookie race’ to be added to the 2024 post-season test schedule at Abu Dhabi was discussed.

“While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024, and discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.”

Other topics discussed at Wednesday’s commission meeting included a revision to the new 2026 engine and chassis regulations, which will increase the cars’ expected aerodynamic performance.

There are concerns from teams that the next generation of cars would be too slow, so alterations to the designs have been made.

F1 returns following a three-week break with the United States Grand Prix in Austin on 20 October.