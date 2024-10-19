F1 United States Grand Prix 2024: Race UK start time, full schedule and how to watch on TV

F1 United States Grand Prix 2024: Race UK start time, full schedule and how to watch on TV

The 2024 Formula One season gets back underway at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are locked in an increasingly fierce battle for the F1 title, while Lewis Hamilton begins his long goodbye to Mercedes.

Norris won in Singapore last time out, striking another dent into Verstappen’s lead and the sprint race returns here with Verstappen on pole.

After a four-week break, the action gets back underway at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the United States Grand Prix?

The United States Grand Prix is scheduled to take place this weekend at 8pm BST on Sunday October 20, 2024 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

United States Grand Prix schedule in full

(All times BST)

Practice 1: Friday, 6.30pm

Sprint Qualifying: Friday, 10.30pm

Sprint: Saturday, 7pm

Qualifying: Saturday, 11pm

Race: Sunday, 8pm

How to watch the United States Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the United States Grand Prix will be shown live Sky Sports.

Free highlights will be available post-race on the official F1 YouTube channel as well as on Channel 4 at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live coverage online via the Sky Go app.