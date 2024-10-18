F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule and sprint qualifying times in Austin

F1 returns after a four-week break with the US Grand Prix in Austin and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season.

Lando Norris won last time out in Singapore to cut Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate at McLaren, finished third in the city-state while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to finish their time together on a high before Hamilton heads to Ferrari next year.

Verstappen has won the last three editions of the US Grand Prix and was also victorious in the Austin sprint race last year. It will also be the first race for Liam Lawson this year, with the New Zealander replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the season.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

F1 returns with round 19 of the 2024 season in Austin

FP1 starts at 6:30pm (BST) on Friday; sprint qualifying is at 10:30pm

Lando Norris trails Max Verstappen by 52 points with six races left

PREVIEW: How Trump and Harris revealed F1’s true value as US presidential race nears finish line

What’s the state of play in the drivers’ championship?

17:05 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 331 points

2. Lando Norris - 279 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points

7. George Russell - 155 points

8. Sergio Perez - 144 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

16. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: What are the timings this weekend in Austin?

17:01 , Kieran Jackson

All times BST

Friday 18 October

Free practice 1: 6:30pm

Sprint qualifying: 10:30pm

Saturday 19 October

Sprint race: 7pm

Qualifying: 11pm

Sunday 20 October

Race: 8pm

F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Welcome back!

16:59 , Kieran Jackson

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the US Grand Prix as F1 returns this weekend in Austin!

Lando Norris won last time out in Singapore to cut Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate at McLaren, finished third in the city-state while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to finish their time together on a high before Hamilton heads to Ferrari next year.

It’s a sprint weekend this time around, meaning we will have just one practice session - at 6:30pm BST - today before sprint qualifying at 10:30pm BST!