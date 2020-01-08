Culture Secretary urges FA to 'reconsider' deal allowing Bet365 to stream football matches

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has urged the FA to "reconsider" its relationship with Bet365 after the bookmaker was allowed to stream 23 matches over the weekend.

As part of a deal that was signed in January 2017 - which came into effect at the start of the 2018-19 season - the gambling company has the right to screen certain games until 2024.

Bet365 has attracted controversy because the third-round FA Cup matches were only available to watch if the customer had placed a bet, or deposited an account with £5 in the 24 hours before kick-off.

In June 2017 - six months after that deal was finalised - the FA announced that it had cut all ties with gambling firms amid concerns about the links between sport and gambling addiction.

It subsequently launched its Heads Up mental health campaign, which is backed by FA President Prince William.

All of the third-round matches last weekend were delayed by one minute to publicise the campaign.

The FA says that it plans to review the media sales process for the 2024-25 season onwards, but Ms Morgan has hinted that she would like the FA to see if there was any way to terminate the deal early.

She tweeted: "This is a contractual matter for the FA & Bet365 but things have moved on since the contract was signed & I hope they will re-consider."

Sports minister Nigel Adams added: "The gambling landscape has changed since this deal was signed in early 2017.

"All sports bodies need to be mindful of the impact that problem gambling can have on the most vulnerable."

Prince William has no oversight or involvement in the commercial aspects of the FA.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, said: "PHE is currently reviewing the evidence about the health harms of gambling, which we believe are wide ranging.

"Our report will provide sports governing bodies a fresh opportunity to review their relationships with gambling."

Bet365 sponsors Stoke City and its chief executive, Denise Coates, is Britain's highest-paid boss.

She was paid a basic salary of £277m in the group's financial year to March 2019, the company's annual report showed.