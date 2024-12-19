FAA: You could go to jail if you aim a laser pointer at a plane

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning you: Do not point lasers at the sky.

Amid the ongoing drone situation in the Northeast, the regulator reports there has been a huge spike in pilot-reported laser pointings in the last few weeks.

"Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard and a violation of federal law," the FAA said in a statement.

According to the agency, laser pointers can distract or temporarily blind aircraft pilots, which could put the lives of hundreds of passengers and bystanders on the ground at risk.

Pointing a laser at an airplane is a federal crime, and conviction can result in civil and criminal penalties and up to five years in jail.

FAA data shows that at least 15 laser strikes have resulted in injuries so far this year, although the agency did not specify the type or extent of those injuries.

Laser strikes are particularly dangerous when an airplane is close to the ground for takeoff and landing, which are the most critical phases of flights. With three major airports in the New York metropolitan area, it's an especially hazardous place to point a laser at the sky.

“Laser strikes are a serious threat to the health of flight crews and the safety of their flight. The effect of a laser strike can cause temporary or permanent blindness in pilots, interrupting our ability to safely operate the aircraft, putting our passengers at risk, and possibly ending our careers," Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, a union that represents pilots at many major carriers, told USA TODAY in a statement. "Intentionally aiming a laser at an aircraft isn’t a prank, it is a federal crime with lasting consequences.”

The FAA instituted temporary restrictions on drone flying in certain sectors of New Jersey's airspace on Thursday.

