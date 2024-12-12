FAA head Mike Whitaker to step down on Inauguration Day

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration announced he intends to step down from the role on Jan. 20.

Mike Whitaker was confirmed for the position in October 2023. Administrators typically serve for five years. However, Whitaker said in a statement that he would not serve out his full term and did not provide a reason for his decision.

"Serving as the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration – with this incredible team – has been the honor of my lifetime. The United States is the safest and most complex airspace in the world, and that is because of your commitment to the safety of the flying public," the statement said. "This has been the best and most challenging job of my career, and I wanted you to hear directly from me that my tenure will come to a close on January 20, 2025."

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker testifies before a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on "FAA Oversight of Aviation Manufacturing," on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2024.

The FAA was without a permanent administrator from April 2022 until Whitaker assumed the role in Oct. 2023.

Mark House, the FAA's current Assistant Administrator for Finance and Management, will step in as Acting Deputy Administrator until President-elect Trump appoints a new head of the agency.

Whoever fills the role will have a number of ongoing pressing issues to address. Chief among the FAA's tasks are continued oversight of Boeing and a push to hire more air traffic controllers.

Under Whitaker's leadership, the FAA has been pressing Boeing to address quality control issues at its factories and has limited the planemaker's output as part of the increased oversight.

Meanwhile, air traffic control staffing has been an ongoing bottleneck for travel in the U.S., particularly in crowded sectors, including the northeast, New York and parts of Florida. Airline executives have faulted the FAA for delays and mandatory flight reductions in certain areas, but the agency has recently pushed to staff its facilities more fully.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

