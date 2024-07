RFI

France's government has given the go-ahead for a floating landing pad for flying taxis to be built on the River Seine. It's set to be shown off during the Paris Olympics, but Paris City Hall says it plans to challenge the landing pad permit in court. An official decree published Tuesday said that the pad "can be used until 31 December, 2024" after months of suspense over whether the taxis would take to the air during the July 26 - August 11 Paris Games.Flying taxisThe landing site will float on