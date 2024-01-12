FAA launches probe into Boeing after door blowout

STORY: Turbulence kept up for Boeing on Thursday as U.S. authorities announced an official investigation into the planemaker’s 737 MAX 9 jet.

That’s after a cabin panel tore off an Alaska Airlines flight last week and forced an emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration informed Boeing of the probe in a letter on Wednesday, citing quote ‘additional discrepancies’ in other MAX 9 planes.

Boeing replied that they would ‘cooperate fully.'

Boeing’s CEO told CNBC on Wednesday that a quote ‘quality escape’ issue led to the MAX 9 in question being approved to fly.

The planemaker’s shares have dropped more than 10 percent since the incident.

The FAA has grounded 171 Boeing planes with the same panel pending safety inspections, and have not said when that order might be lifted.

Most of the grounded planes are operated by United and Alaska Airlines.

Both airlines reported Monday they had found loose parts on multiple grounded aircraft, and have each canceled hundreds of flights this week.

It’s the latest in a series of events that have shaken confidence in Boeing.

In 2019, aviation authorities grounded all MAX planes for over a year and half, after hundreds died in two crashes, one in Ethiopia and another in Indonesia, which were linked to poorly-designed cockpit software.

The crises eroded Boeing's 50 percent share of the passenger jet market, and the company ended 2023 behind rival Airbus for the fifth year running.

On Thursday, Airbus posted a record number of annual net new jet orders that tallied nearly 800 more than Boeing.

Airbus’ CEO told reporters it was closely monitoring the investigation of its rival.