FAA says drone collided with firefighting aircraft flying over Palisades Fire

A firefighting aircraft was grounded on Thursday after it was struck by a drone while flying over the Palisades Fire near the Pacific Coast, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The incident occurred on the third day of the wildfire, one of five active wildfires across Los Angeles County. The aircraft landed safely and the incident is being investigated by the FAA, the agency said in a statement.

"It’s a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands," according to the agency. "The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the (temporary flight restrictions)."

The FAA said it could impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with operations involving wildfire suppression, law enforcement, or emergency response while temporary flight restrictions are in place. The agency has implemented several temporary flight restrictions in the Los Angeles region to protect firefighting aircraft.

"The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses," the agency added. "All other aircraft, including drones, are prohibited from flying in (temporary flight restrictions) unless they receive authorization."

'Dangerous and can cost lives'

L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said a Super Scooper hit and destroyed a small drone Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported. “It put a hole in the wing,” Marrone said about the firefighting aircraft, according to the Times. "It’s grounded now.”

Firefighting "Super Scooper" planes refill by descending to the placid waters of bays and lakes and skimming the water’s surface to load their tanks, according to Reuters. They then release the water to douse a blaze and repeat the process until they need to refuel.

The FAA noted that flying drones near a wildfire is "dangerous and can cost lives." Fire response agencies often ground their aircraft when civilian drones are flown near wildfires to avoid potential midair collisions.

The delay in airborne responses can threaten firefighters on the ground, residents, and property in nearby communities, and can cause wildfires to grow larger, the FAA added.

The Palisades Fire started burning Tuesday and scorched thousands of acres around the California beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu. Hours later, the Eaton Fire broke out in Altadena, California, followed by the Hurst Fire in Sylmar, California, located in the San Fernando Valley northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

As of Thursday evening, the Palisades Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and was 6% contained, according to Cal Fire.

