Facebook censors podcast hosted by pro-Israel Arab

Jonathan Sacerdoti and Moataz Khalil grab from Peace Talk YouTube - Kathryn Younger

A Jewish and Muslim co-existence podcast has accused Meta of “heavy-handed censorship” after the tech giant removed their show discussing the Oct 7 Hamas attack.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British Jewish journalist, and Moataz Khalil, a Muslim Egyptian journalist, run a podcast called Peace Talk, dedicated to coexistence and dialogue.

However, after uploading their latest episode to YouTube, Spotify and Facebook on Wednesday, they received a message from Facebook saying that it breached their community guidelines on “dangerous individuals and organisations”.

The episode which was removed by Facebook provided a variety of voices challenging the extremist terrorism of Hamas, which is a proscribed terrorist organisation in many countries, including the UK.

It also examines Hamas’s founding charter, highlighting its calls for people all around the world to join Hamas’ “jihad” through acts of “solidarity”.

Among those who appeared on the show include Professor Kobi MIchael, an Israeli professor at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and Fatema Al Harbi, the first Bahraini EU Peace Ambassador and Director of Gulf Affairs at the NGO, Sharaka, which means “partnership” in Arabic and which works to shape a new Middle East built on dialogue.

However, after uploading the podcast to Facebook, the hosts received a message saying it had been removed because “it looks like you shared or sent symbols, praise or support of people and organisations that we define as dangerous, or followed them”.

Mr Sacerdoti, a former Director of the Institute for Middle Eastern Democracy and anti-racism campaigner advocating for coexistence and Holocaust education, has appealed the decision along with his co-host, accusing Facebook of being “overly censorious and clumsily indiscriminate” in its banning of content. He added: “One wonders if they’re specifically silencing content because it has got pro-Israel Arab voices.”

He said: “Having reported from the Middle East for over 15 years and from the sites of major terror attacks in Europe and Israel, I know what extremism looks like, and of course I’d never promote it.

“It has been something of a dream to set up our podcast together to give voice to the many other people, especially from around the Middle East, who bravely speak out against Islamism, extremism and terrorism.

“That Facebook would censor these important voices is just shocking to me. I hope that audiences go out of their way to listen to the podcast on other platforms like YouTube to ensure Meta can’t silence our message of determined opposition to extremism and violence with such heavy-handed censorship.

“All too often, Meta lets real and shocking extremism and antisemitism remain on their platforms, but when it comes to pragmatic and realistic discussions of how to combat hatred and live together, like ‘Peace Talk’, they seem overly censorious and clumsily indiscriminate.”

Mr Khalil added: “After 25 years in journalism, as an Egyptian Muslim I dreamed of universal peace where everyone, regardless of background, is united in destiny and responsibility. This dream faced challenges in the Middle East and surprisingly, even more when I got to London, where I encountered rampant, ever-increasing extremism. Jonathan and I share a common dream of fair peace between Arab and Jewish peoples.

“Our podcast aims to amplify our voices for peace, countering extremist views. Though our voice may be faint, we strive to promote coexistence and peace, battling against the harsh global and online realities that oppose our message.

“Some social media platforms like Facebook clearly oppose the dissemination of our message supporting coexistence and peace, but we think it’s important for the world to hear these voices.”

A spokesman for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said that the company is investigating.

The Hamas terror attack on Israel on Oct 7 killed 1,200 people and took around 240 hostage in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 21,000 people have been killed in Gaza following Israel’s military response to the terror attack, which included air strikes and a ground offensive.

