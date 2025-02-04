Facebook group helping Metro Detroiters save on prescription costs

CBC

As the threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods became a reality on Saturday, agricultural producers in Alberta are feeling disappointed and uncertain about how badly it will hurt their businesses. U.S. president Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on virtually all Canadian goods, which will heavily impact industries that rely on exports south of the border like beef and canola. The U.S. is Alberta's largest export market for agricultural products, accounting for nearly $8.8B in 2023.T