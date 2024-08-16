Facehugging 101 👾

Facehuggers are back and I'm officially creeped out again.

I don't know about y'all but an alien attaching itself to my face, sticking an appendage down my throat and delivering a weird monstrosity that will then burst violently out of my chest? That gives me the extra-large heebie-jeebies. And there's a ton of the little critters running around in the new sci-fi horror flick "Alien: Romulus," the latest in the longtime franchise. That's what we're talking about this week, plus John Cena sharing some of his favorite things for his action comedy "Jackpot!" and a rundown of something many folks in Watch Party Land might be pondering: streaming bundles.

Now on to the good stuff:

See 'Alien: Romulus' in theaters (even if it's your first 'Alien')

Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny) gets up close and personal with a Xenomorph in "Alien: Romulus."

I'm not the only one unnerved to the core by Facehuggers: "Romulus" director Fede Alvarez agrees with me that a Facehugger would be "the biggest agony one can have. I'd rather find a Xenomorph that will give me a quick death." We talked about other things, too, like how the new movie pays homage to the first two films but also could be someone's first "Alien," especially this new generation of horror kids: “I want to make sure that there's no moment where the young audience goes: ‘OK, I'm lost. I don't understand what you're doing.’ ”

And as someone whose dad let him watch that original "Alien" when I was way too young to be doing so, I'm happy to report that R-rated "Romulus" is an enjoyably nasty piece of work that throws back to the classics yet finds a way to carve out its own place in the mythos. (Peep my ★★★ review.) It also ranks high on my definitive ranking of all the "Alien" movies.

Stream new John Cena action movie 'Jackpot!' on Amazon Prime Video

Awkwafina plays a new Los Angeles resident who has a winning lottery ticket but to become a billionaire, she has to team with a lottery protection agent (John Cena) and avoid being killed in the futuristic action comedy "Jackpot!"

Nobody melds action moves and goofball humor quite like John Cena, and I chatted with the wrestling thespian for the latest in our Essentials series. The former "Doctor of Thuganomics" shared his hip-hop influences, ideal coffee order, favorite chicken dish and more, plus talked about how 2025 marks his final run rocking the signature T-shirt, jorts and ball cap ensemble in a WWE ring. "It never gets old. It's always exciting," he says.

The cartoonishly violent new comedy "Jackpot!" pairs Cena with Awkwafina, and it's one of several new movies ready to stream tonight if you're feeling the itch. Our guide also includes "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Max, "Tarot" and "The Union" on Netflix, and "The Bikeriders" and "Abigail" on Peacock.

Learn the ins and outs of streaming bundles and 'streamflation'

Disney+, Hulu, and Max have officially launched a bundle streaming deal.

Java and rap make Cena's essentials list while a few streaming services would likely be on mine. Netflix? Gotta have that. Disney+? Marvel and "Star Wars," baby! Peacock? That's the place where I can watch old "Macho Man" Randy Savage and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin matches, natch.

TV critic Kelly Lawler put together a great series on the newest trend of streaming bundles, including an explainer about what they are and how they compare to subscribing to individual services, as well as a rundown about costs and a guide to "streamflation." (In other words, everything's getting more expensive.)

Even more goodness to check out!

I still have yet to see "It Ends with Us" but I'm not sure how it could compare to all the offscreen drama surrounding it. (For those who have watched it, we have a spoiler-rific rundown on how the film is different from Colleen Hoover's best-selling book.)

Colman Domingo is a national treasure – and he might be heading toward back-to-back best actor Oscar nods. In a new interview with our Patrick Ryan, he talks about his new movie "Sing Sing" and "how I feel more vulnerable than I’ve ever been.”

Are you a big "50 First Dates" fan? Drew Barrymore reveals the original ending to the Adam Sandler rom-com.

