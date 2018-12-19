Facing 'overwhelming' workload, Inuvik Ski Club temporarily closes

Citing a number of issues, including a lack of money and coaches, the Inuvik Ski Club has decided to suspend its services until January.

The club, which is well-known for starting the formative Territorial Experimental Ski Training (TEST) program in Inuvik in the late 1960s, issued an open letter to members last Monday listing a number of problems. It said there are not enough skilled volunteers and program participants, there have been financial issues, occurrences of theft and vandalism, and difficulty keeping up with trail maintenance and coach development.

"The workload is really overwhelming for a group of maybe three to four people to tackle, and we felt not perfectly equipped to take on those tasks," said Holly Jones, the club's volunteer program co-ordinator.

"The club needs to go through change in order to grow and develop."

In the meantime, the club will spend time developing a plan for its future. Jones said they've sent out a survey to gauge public opinion.

"What do we want out of recreation in Inuvik? What do we want out of skiing in Inuvik? And what do we want out of these trails, and how can we make more of a ski community?"

They hope to use the results to restructure the organization. In the meantime, the temporary closure does have a silver lining.

Jones said the financially-strapped club is usually making and maintaining seven trails, as well as providing programs and renting out skis, but "not having the lights on and keeping things running" will help save money.

Asking for help

The lack of coaches has already had an impact on the club's younger members. Last year, the club was forced to drop its Jackrabbits program, held for kids aged four to 12. Jones said typically 30 kids would take part in that program.

Jones is currently the club's only licensed coach, and after Cross Country Canada started to require all coaches for the Jackrabbits program be licensed last year, some past coaches no longer met the qualifications.

The issues facing the club are new ones for Jones, who only moved to Inuvik three years ago.

"I'm not the expert," she said. "I have a lot of experience in skiing as an athlete and a coach previously, but I haven't run a club before.

