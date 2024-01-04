Facing catastrophe, DJ Burns scores twice in final 15 seconds to deliver an NC State win

The bad thing about playing Notre Dame, for any ACC team save Louisville, is there’s almost nothing to gain and everything to lose. The Irish, in a rebuilding year, are entirely a no-win proposition for their opponents.

The good thing is that even on a night when N.C. State was historically bad offensively — flirting with the Kevin Keatts-era low set in that game against Virginia Tech — it only took two good plays from DJ Burns in the final 15 seconds to turn a potentially catastrophic loss into a sigh-of-relief escape.

Burns tied the score at 52 with 14.3 seconds to go, Notre Dame missed the front end of a one-and-one and Burns faked his way to the rim for an unobstructed teardrop with 0.6 seconds to go for a 54-52 win.

Disaster, averted.

Burns had struggled all night, whether single- or double-teamed, and he was hardly alone in that respect, but the Wolfpack still went to him on the two biggest possessions of the game, and he delivered on both. It was still the second-worst shooting performance of Keatts’ tenure — 19-for-66, 28.8 percent — but the Wolfpack did enough on defense, on the glass and in the final three minutes to run, not walk, away with the win.

With Notre Dame still flying high from an unexpected thumping of Virginia, the Irish came out flying at both ends of the court, jumping out to an 18-6 lead while successfully smothering Burns and limiting the Wolfpack to innumerable long 2-point jump shots.

The Wolfpack finally got some traction on defense to cut the lead to eight at the half, but it was a thoroughly stagnant offensive first half that left N.C. State in a difficult position. And it did not get better: The Wolfpack missed 22 of its first 25 shots to open the second.

N.C. State dominated the glass with 17 offensive rebounds and played well enough on defense to win comfortably on any other night, even if electrifying freshman Markus Burton did get loose for 18 points despite Jayden Taylor’s full-court attention. Down 11 with eight minutes to go, the Wolfpack’s pressure rattled the Irish enough to open the door. And Burns, at the end, went storming through it.

N.C. State may not have picked up any huge nonconference wins, but it had successfully avoided any bad losses. All three – BYU, Mississippi, Tennessee – were excusable at worst. There’s something to be said for doing no harm, but it leaves precious little margin for error without something on the other side of the ledger to balance out any missteps.

Those opportunities will come soon enough – as quickly as Saturday against Virginia, at home, even if the Irish knocked some of the luster off that one – but there are two teams in the ACC that pose a different kind of threat. A loss to Louisville or Notre Dame, even on the road, could prove potentially disastrous without a counterweight. Those will neither be frequent nor easy in the ACC this season.

Those were the stakes against Notre Dame. It wasn’t so much a good win as a good not-a-loss, but it’s still an ACC road win and the Wolfpack is still 2-0 in the league for only the second time in the past nine seasons.

N.C. State led for all of 0.6 seconds and won anyway. But the Wolfpack will take it, and run. Not walk. Run.

