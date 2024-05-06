Facing eviction? There is help
Facing eviction? There is help
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
It has been 17 years since Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal. Her parents Kate and Gerry were absent from a vigil marking the anniversary, while Polish woman Julia Wendall travelled to Britain
Tabitha Richardson forced desperate victims into handing her thousands on top of illegal loans.
Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.
Encounter between former officer and woman who called 911 should not have ended the way it did. | Opinion
Chris Watts has been in prison in Wisconsin since 2018 after murdering his wife, Shanann, and young daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Colorado
When Patti Mackenzie showed up at work last Friday morning, she found a big hole in her store's front window and a Mountie standing inside, waiting for her.Mackenzie works at Pincher Office Products on Main Street in Pincher Creek. "When I came to work at 7 in the morning, the alarm was going off, but that's not unusual. So I came in and shut it off. And I turned around and Const. Dennis was standing by a hole in the window, saying, 'Well, there you are.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, what are you doing
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured in a stabbing last week in Nepean has died, according to the local English public school board.First responders were called to the 100 block of Constellation Drive on Thursday, where they found the teen suffering from life-threatening injuries.He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, Ottawa police said that afternoon.The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) had previously confirmed the teen was a student at nearby Sir Guy Carleton S
“We’re gonna get you home, OK?”
The criminal trial of an Ottawa fire captain and a former firefighter, both charged following a ritualistic dishwashing competition in 2022 that allegedly turned violent before being hushed up, is set to begin Monday before a judge alone in the Ontario Court of Justice.Eric Einagel, 38, is accused of choking openly non-binary rookie firefighter Ash Weaver during an assault that caused bodily harm, as well as harassment by threatening conduct that caused Weaver to fear for their safety. Einagel w
Police say the suspect crashed the vehicle after being shot.
Bodies have been found in the search for two Australian brothers and a US tourist who went missing in northern Mexico. The remains were found south of Ensenada, near where the men - Jake and Callum Robinson from Australia and American Jack Carter Rhoad - went missing last weekend. The location where the bodies were recovered, close to the town of Santo Tomas in Baja California state, is near where the men went missing, Mexican authorities said.
Christopher Gilbert, 26, sustained severe brain injuries in the near-drowning in Louisiana
Two women were found dead in New Mexico park on Friday and an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl who belonged to one of the victims.
After a student leader of the historic Tiananmen Square protests entered a 2022 congressional race in New York, a Chinese intelligence operative wasted little time enlisting a private investigator to hunt for any mistresses or tax problems that could upend the candidate's bid, prosecutors say. As an Iranian journalist and activist living in exile in the United States aired criticism of Iran's human rights abuses, Tehran was listening too. Members of an Eastern European organized crime gang scouted her Brooklyn home and plotted to kill her in a murder-for-hire scheme directed from Iran, according to the Justice Department, which foiled the plan and brought criminal charges.
A truck driver allegedly killed a police officer during a traffic stop on a Utah highway Sunday by driving his rig into the officer, police said. A Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had stopped the semitrailer around 6:30 a.m. after somebody called 911 to report that a person was standing on the back of the rig as it was headed north on Interstate 15. Spanish Fork police said the man began driving off during the stop, then turned the semitrailer around before driving the wrong way on the interstate.
BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) -India will wait for Canadian police to share information on the three Indian men it has arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader last year, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday. Canadian police charged the three on Friday over the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and said they were probing whether the suspects had links to the Indian government. Jaishankar said he had seen news of the arrests and said the suspects "apparently are Indians of some kind of gang background... we'll have to wait for the police to tell us."
A Global News investigation is looking into a connection between the Indian government and a notorious Indian gang police believe is operating in Canada. We’re learning more about the alleged contract killers behind the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Jeff Semple has more on what he’s uncovered.
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of an 81-year-old relative.Kevin Swanson, a 57-year-old man from Naicam, has been charged in the death of Dennis Swanson, 81. Police say the two are related but did not specify how.Melfort RCMP were called around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday with a report of a serious assault at a home on Third Avenue N. in Naicam, about 150 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Officers found Dennis injured at the home. He was later declared dead at th