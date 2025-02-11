Does Donald Trump's Gaza taekover plan breach international law?

The Daily Beast

John Oliver stopped by The Daily Show on Monday, this time with malevolent intentions. Oliver wasn’t there to offer any wisdom or support, as host Jon Stewart assumed; instead he gloated about the U.S. government’s total lack of checks and balances on the Trump administration. “America had its little fun, didn’t you, in experimenting with democracy?” said the British comedian, who was once a Daily Show correspondent himself. “You fought so hard to get away from us. Acting up, throwing all that t