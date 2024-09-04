Fact Check: John McCain Once Filmed Scenes at Arlington National Cemetery for Campaign Ad. Here's What Happened

A 2000 TV advertisement for John McCain's presidential campaign featured footage of him taken in Arlington National Cemetery.

Rating: True

The Associated Press reported in November 1999 that McCain said his campaign erred by not asking for permission to shoot the footage. However, the Department of the Army would have denied such a request anyway. Arlington National Cemetery does not authorize filming for partisan or political purposes. In a letter to the Army, McCain said, "I have asked my campaign to redesign the ad to omit the relevant footage so as not to detract from my reverence for those who served." The campaign then released a new edit of the TV ad without the cemetery scenes.

A rumor circulating in early September 2024 claimed decorated Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Sen. John McCain, a Republican, once appeared in a political campaign TV advertisement ahead of the 2000 presidential election, showing scenes recorded in Arlington National Cemetery.

Social media users shared a video clip of the TV ad as a response to criticism directed at former President Donald Trump — also a Republican — for shooting footage of his own visit to the cemetery in late August for use in a campaign ad.

This rumor about the McCain TV ad was true.

The Associated Press reported in November 1999 that McCain said his campaign erred by not requesting permission. However, Arlington National Cemetery would have denied any such request, citing the Department of the Army's ban on political and partisan filming and activity on the cemetery ground's, which are under its jurisdiction.

Republican presidential candidate John McCain will redesign a biographical campaign commercial to remove footage of Arlington National Cemetery. The Army said Monday that the Arizona senator's campaign did not seek permission to film him at the cemetery, and if it had, the request would have been denied because partisan activity is banned at all Army installations. McCain said Tuesday his campaign erred by not requesting permission. On Wednesday he sent the Army a letter saying the scenes would be cut. "I have asked my campaign to redesign the ad to omit the relevant footage so as to not detract from my reverence for those who served," McCain wrote. McCain, a naval aviator, was shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and spent 5 and 1/2 years as a prisoner of war. He is the son and grandson of Navy admirals, both of whom are buried in the cemetery.

As promised, McCain's campaign later released a new version of the ad without the scenes shot in the cemetery. To replace the cemetery shots, the new cut featured shots of other veterans. (Readers can watch the moment in question in the YouTube video below at the 0:31 mark. C-SPAN hosts a copy of the original campaign ad.)

Arlington National Cemetery Policies

Policies published on the Arlington National Cemetery website say that, "ANC will not authorize any filming for partisan, political or fundraising purposes, in accordance with the Hatch Act, 32 CFR 553, and AR 360-1."

Further, a document titled Visitors' Rules for the Arlington National Cemetery specifically says, "Partisan activities are inappropriate in Arlington National Cemetery, due to its role as a shrine to all the honored dead of the Armed Forces of the United States and out of respect for the men and women buried there and for their families. Services or any activities inside the Cemetery connected therewith shall not be partisan in nature."

Trump Controversy Involving Arlington National Cemetery

On Aug. 26, 2024, Trump's campaign photographed and recorded video of him posing with the families of fallen soldiers in the cemetery, just weeks ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections. As CNN reported, Trump visited the cemetery "following a wreath laying to honor 13 U.S. military service members who were killed at Kabul airport's Abbey Gate in Afghanistan three years ago."

Hours later, Trump published on his official TikTok account a video featuring footage captured in Arlington National Cemetery. The same account previously featured other political, campaign-centric content in order to boost Trump's chances to achieve victory in the upcoming election.

The next day, NPR was first to report news of "a verbal and physical altercation" involving a Trump campaign official allegedly mistreating "an official at Arlington National Cemetery."

Then, on Aug. 29, a Department of the Army spokesperson issued a statement addressing the Trump campaign's violation of federal laws. The statement also shed some light on the reported altercation with the cemetery official:

Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation's fallen deserve The incident was reported to the JBM-HH (Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall) police department, but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed.

Trump later denied the Army's claim of a physical altercation, posting (archived) on his Truth Social website, in part, "There was no conflict or 'fighting' at Arlington National Cemetery last week. It was a made up story by Comrade Kamala and her misinformation squad."

We previously reported about genuine photos from Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery showing him smiling and giving a thumbs-up next to the graves of fallen soldiers. We also published the facts about Trump having called McCain a "loser" and saying of him, "He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured."

