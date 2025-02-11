Fact Check: Trump was both cheered and booed at 2025 Super Bowl

Jack Izzo
·3 min read
Getty Images
Getty Images

Claim:

U.S. President Donald Trump was booed during his attendance at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Rating:

Rating: Mixture
Rating: Mixture

Context:

Different videos on social media showed attendees both booing and cheering the president.

 

On Feb. 9, 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl. U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance in New Orleans, the first time a sitting president has watched a Super Bowl in person.

Posts on social media that appeared not long after the game's conclusion variously claimed that the president received cheers or boos from the audience. Some posts claimed that Fox Sports, which aired the game in the United States, edited out the crowd booing Trump and substituted fake cheers.

Snopes couldn't verify the rumor that the Fox Sports broadcasts edited the crowd noise to add cheers. We reached out to Fox Sports for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, various videos captured by attendees and reporting from journalists confirmed that Trump received both boos and cheers from the crowd. It's very likely that people in different sections of the stadium reacted differently to seeing Trump, and some areas of the stadium booed while others cheered.

Trump briefly appeared on the field about an hour before kickoff for a photo with first responders and victims of the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. Videos of the photo op posted to YouTube and X picked up the sound of fans both cheering and booing the president.

Later, during the national anthem, a shot of Trump in a box suite appeared on the jumbotron and broadcast. NPR reporter Franco Ordonez, who was traveling with Trump and posted a video from the stands during the game, said the president received "a strong mix of cheers and jeers."

In the official video of the national anthem posted to the NFL YouTube channel, the crowd could be heard cheering while the camera was focused on Trump and a following shot of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy. Other angles showed reactions that were mixed. A viral video on TikTok showed fans booing, and several international users said their broadcasts of the game showed that the crowd had a more mixed reaction to the president.

Sources:

FBI Statement on the Attack in New Orleans. Federal Bureau of Investigation, 1 Jan. 2025, https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/fbi-statement-on-the-attack-in-new-orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palmer, Ewan. "Was Donald Trump Booed at the Super Bowl? What to Know." Newsweek, 10 Feb. 2025, https://www.newsweek.com/was-donald-trump-booed-super-bowl-2028624.

Ray, Siladitya. "'MAGA Is Unforgiving': Trump Mocks Taylor Swift After Some Spectators Boo Her At Super Bowl." Forbes, https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/02/10/maga-is-unforgiving-trump-mocks-taylor-swift-after-some-spectators-boo-her-at-super-bowl/. Accessed 10 Feb. 2025.

"Trump Becomes First U.S. President to Attend Super Bowl." Morning Edition, directed by Franco Ordoñez, NPR, 10 Feb. 2025. NPR, https://www.npr.org/2025/02/10/nx-s1-5290237/trump-becomes-first-u-s-president-to-attend-super-bowl.

