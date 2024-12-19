Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

Grace Deng
·3 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada (left) shakes hands with then-U.S. President and now U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Both men are wearing suits and sitting in ornate yellow chairs. Canadian and American flags fill the backdrop. .
Getty Images

Claim:

The United States subsidizes Canada with more than $100 million a year.

Rating:

Rating: False
Rating: False

On Dec. 18, 2024, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wrote (archived) on his official Truth Social account that the United States subsidizes Canada "to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year."

Trump's post received more than 38,000 likes and was reported on by news outlets including Fox News, The Hill and the CBC. Some social media users repeated Trump's claim on X (archived).

Trump also claimed in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" in early December 2024 that "we're subsidizing Canada to the tune of over $100 billion a year," — 1,000 times the amount in his Truth Social post — which was amplified by social media users on Facebook (archived).

Trump's claims about subsidizing Canada with more than $100 million or $100 billion a year are false. According to the United States government's foreign assistance website, the U.S. has not spent more than $35.1 million in a single fiscal year on financial assistance for Canada since at least 2001. In the most recent reported fiscal year, 2022 — which ran from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022 — the United States sent $32 million in foreign assistance to Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some online users, aware that Trump was incorrect about American subsidies to Canada, speculated that the president-elect was conflating subsidies, a sum of money granted by a government or public body — usually through a cash payment or tax reduction — with a trade deficit, which refers to when the value of a country's imports is higher than the value of its exports.

Social media users made this assumption on on X (archived):

https://x.com/JosephPolitano/status/1869299312351756412

The United States' trade deficit with Canada for goods and services was $53.5 billion in 2022, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. The U.S. goods deficit — not including services — was $80.1 billion that year, closer to the number in Trump's "Meet the Press" claim but still $20 billion short.

Sources:

Betz, Bradford. "Trump Says US Subsidies to Canada Make 'No Sense,' Suggests Canadians Want 'to Become the 51st State.'" Fox News, 18 Dec. 2024, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-us-subsidies-canada-make-no-sense-suggests-canadians-want-to-become-51st-state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Canada." United States Trade Representative, https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/americas/canada. Accessed 18 Dec. 2024.

FA.Gov. https://foreignassistance.gov/. Accessed 18 Dec. 2024.

Panetta, Alexander, and Chris Iorfida. "Trump Starts a Victory Dance over Canada Border Moves." CBC News, 18 Dec. 2024. CBC.ca, https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-canada-us-post-1.7413551.

Timotija, Filip. "Donald Trump Jokes Canada Becoming 51st State Is 'Great Idea.'" The Hill, 18 Dec. 2024, https://thehill.com/policy/international/5045963-donald-trump-canada-51st-state/.

"Trump Says His Proposed Tariffs Will 'Cost Americans Nothing' but He 'Can't Guarantee Anything.'" NBC News, https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/trump-says-his-proposed-tariffs-will-cost-americans-nothing-but-he-can-t-guarantee-anything-226489925905. Accessed 18 Dec. 2024.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Trump starts a victory dance over Canada border moves

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of yuk-yuks on Fox News and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his campaign, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development for Can

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • CNN Fact-Checker Flags ‘Most Dangerous Part’ Of Donald Trump’s News Conference

    There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Non-Americans Are Sharing Exactly What's Wrong With American Politics, And It's Embarrassing That They Understand More Than Republicans

    "Get it together, America."

  • Canada finance minister quits after clash with Trudeau over Trump tariffs, spending

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had been arguing for weeks over spending. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc - a member of Trudeau's inner circle - was quickly named finance minister of the minority Liberal government.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • ‘Tool we have in our toolbox’: Canadian official threatens to cut off energy to US

    CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke with Premier Doug Ford of Ontario about the possibility Canada could retaliate against President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs by shutting down energy flows to the United States, a top Canadian official warned.

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • What has Assad's fall revealed about the Captagon drug trade in Syria?

    BEIRUT (AP) — Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, industrial-scale manufacturing facilities of Captagon have been uncovered around the country, which experts say helped flourish a $10 billion annual global trade in the highly addictive drug.

  • Donald Trump maintains fentanyl at Canada-U.S. border is a big issue. Is it?

    As the threat of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports persist, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump insists Canada should be cracking down on fentanyl making its way across the border, into his country."I said you have to close up your borders … and drugs are pouring in," Trump said recently.An Ontario border city mayor agrees with Trump — saying the drug is "destroying our communities" on both sides of the border.Sarnia is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Mich.Mayor Mike Bradley

  • Mary Trump Warns Why Uncle's Second Term 'Already Is More Dangerous' Than First

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed the "most depressing thing" about her relative's imminent return to power.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Jelly Roll Responds to Criticism After Meeting with Donald Trump

    "I’m not political!" the country singer told his wife Bunnie Xo on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast

  • North Korean troops don't realize drones are deadly and it's getting them killed, Ukrainian soldiers say

    Ukrainian soldiers said North Korean troops are moving in big groups and in the open, leaving them exposed to drone attacks, per The Washington Post.