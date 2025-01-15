Fact Check: Yes, Hegseth's Mother Once Accused Him of Being an 'Abuser of Women'

Anna Rascouët-Paz
·5 min read
Getty Images
Getty Images

Claim:

Penelope Hegseth, the mother of Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News presenter and President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, once wrote an email accusing him of being an "abuser of women."

Rating:

Rating: Correct Attribution
Rating: Correct Attribution

Context:

The New York Times published the email in late November 2024, saying an unnamed source close to the family released it to journalists. Afterwards, Penelope Hegseth reportedly said she regretted writing the email and apologized to her son — comments that confirmed the message's legitimacy.

 

During the Jan. 14, 2025, U.S. Senate hearing to consider Pete Hegseth's nomination as defense secretary, lawmakers called attention to allegations of misconduct by him — with one Democratic senator claiming that Hegseth's "own mother" has accused him of bad behavior in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

That senator, Tim Kaine, of Virginia, said (emphasis ours) in reference to Hegseth's alleged incidents of abuse:

We have seen records, with names attached to these, including the name of your own mother, so don't make this into some anonymous press thing. We have seen multiple names of colleagues, consistently throughout your career, that have talked about your abusive actions.

The rumor that the former Fox News presenter's mother once accused him of abuse circulated online during the hearing as well. For example, an anti-Trump X account claimed "even his own mother" would describe him as a "bad guy" (archived):

That post — which was authored by the Lincoln Project, a self-described "pro-democracy organization" that's fighting "Trumpism" — gained 214,500 views and 8,800 likes as of this writing. Another X post included a video clip of Kaine's comment (archived), gaining 1.7 million views and 40,000 likes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The claim stems from reporting by The New York Times. On Nov. 29, 2024, the newspaper published an article with the headline "Pete Hegseth's Mother Accused Her Son of Mistreating Women for Years," citing an email from an unnamed source close to the family. Snopes was unable to independently corroborate the email because an anonymous person released it to journalists.

We have reached out to Hegseth's team as well as Penelope Hegseth for more information. We will update this report when or if we receive answers.

Since no reports disputed the factualness of The New York Times' reporting and Penelope Hegseth herself reportedly commented on it, confirming its legitimacy, we considered the claim factual.

The rumor was not new. Shortly after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump nominated Hegseth as secretary of defense in late 2024, it began to circulate. For example, the Facebook page of The Guardians of Democracy posted it on Dec. 1, 2024 (archived):

https://www.facebook.com/TheGuardiansOfDemocracy/photos/pete-hegseths-mom/1010933574412640/?_rdr

ADVERTISEMENT

The post included a photo of Pete Hegseth with a blonde woman, with the caption:

"You are an abuser of women — that is the ugly truth and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth." — Penelope Hegseth.

The claim spread on TikTok as well under the hashtag #PenelopeHegseth. 

The New York Times published the entire email credited to Penelope Hegseth, which contained the paragraph cited in the Facebook post above. The email read: 

I have tried to keep quiet about your character and behavior, but after listening to the way you made Samantha feel today, I cannot stay silent. And as a woman and your mother I feel I must speak out..

You are an abuser of women — that is the ugly truth and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.

I am not a saint, far from it.. so don't throw that in my face,. but your abuse over the years to women (dishonesty, sleeping around, betrayal, debasing, belittling) needs to be called out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha is Pete Hegseth's former wife, whom he was divorcing at the time his mother reportedly sent the email. The divorce took 10 months to finalize, according to The New York Times, and it was contentious. The couple required mediation to decide how to divide their children's time between them. The acrimony went on far after the divorce. In 2020, Hegseth sent his ex-wife an insulting text, which he regretted, the Times reported, citing court documents.

The Times said Penelope Hegseth granted its reporter an interview in which she said she later regretted the email and apologized to her son for sending it, an implied admission that she wrote it and made those accusations.

Two days later, on Dec. 1, 2024, The New Yorker published a profile of Pete Hegseth and sought comment from Trump's press office about The New York Times report. "A Trump spokesman denounced the newspaper's publication of the email as 'despicable' and noted that Hegseth's mother had apologized to him for writing it," the article said. 

We contacted the Trump transition team for comment and will update the article should we receive a response.

Sources:

LaFraniere, Sharon, and Julie Tate. 'Pete Hegseth's Mother Accused Her Son of Mistreating Women for Years'. The New York Times, 29 Nov. 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/29/us/politics/pete-hegseth-mother-email.html. https://archive.is/sx1Pz.

Mayer, Jane. 'Pete Hegseth's Secret History'. The New Yorker, 1 Dec. 2024. www.newyorker.com, https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/pete-hegseths-secret-history.

'Text of the Email That Pete Hegseth's Mother Sent Him'. The New York Times, 29 Nov. 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/29/us/politics/hegseth-email-text.html. https://archive.is/vNUwR.

Latest Stories

  • Speaker Johnson orders US Capitol flags raised to full height for Trump's inauguration

    House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day, pausing a 30-day flag-lowering order following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.

  • Texas has a powerful new House speaker in a blow to the GOP's hard right

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A push by Texas' hard right to widen control in the state Capitol fell short Tuesday after House lawmakers rejected its choice for the powerful speakership amid a Republican feud accelerated by the historic impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

  • Top Poilievre adviser targets former CPC leader for wishing departing Liberal well

    Some of Canada's most prominent Conservatives are defending Pierre Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne for criticizing former party leader Erin O'Toole on social media.On Sunday, O'Toole wished Liberal MP and cabinet minister Anita Anand well, following her announcement that she would not run in the next federal election.Anand was a former defence minister, and O'Toole served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 12 years. He was also the leader of the Opposition during her time as minister."I saw the dedi

  • Conservatives call on government to back off capital gains changes due to legislative limbo

    The Conservatives are calling on the government to stop collecting tax on capital gains at the increased inclusion rate the Liberals put forward as part of last year's budget.Conservative finance critic Jasraj Singh Hallan argued the higher inclusion rate shouldn't apply because it was never officially passed into law by Parliament."You are taking money from small businesses without the consent of Parliament and have created a tax-filing nightmare for hard-working Canadians across our country,"

  • Biden moves to lift state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba, part of deal to free prisoners

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden notified Congress of his intent to lift the U.S. designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House announced, as part of a deal facilitated by the Catholic Church to free political prisoners on the island.

  • Transportation secretary pick vows to buck any pressure to help Elon Musk in agency probes of Tesla

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s pick to head the Transportation Department promised Wednesday to scrutinize Boeing's safety issues, streamline regulations and not interfere in ongoing agency investigations into Elon Musk’s electric car company if confirmed as secretary.

  • L.A. firefighting deployment demonstrates Canadian sovereignty, close ties: Sajjan

    Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

  • What can Trump do through executive orders?

    (Reuters) -Republican President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to reshape U.S. policy with a blizzard of executive orders within hours of taking office next week. Here is a look at what the president can and cannot do by executive order. WHAT IS AN EXECUTIVE ORDER?

  • Senators demand US trade chief Tai halt late talks on investor protections

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to stop "secret negotiations" with Mexico, Canada and Colombia that would weaken investor protections in some U.S. free trade deals during the Biden administration's final days. The letter, led by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, a Republican, and the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden, said Tai was seeking to reach binding agreements on legal interpretations of investment protections before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Monday. The talks, which the senators said were being held without notifying Congress, would affect how investment disputes would be handled in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade (USMCA), the U.S. Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement and the Dominican Republic-Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR).

  • Automakers push back on electric vehicle sales mandates as federal incentives halted

    TORONTO — Automakers in Canada are calling for the end of electric vehicle sales mandates because of the sudden pause of federal EV incentives and what they say is the slow build-out of charging infrastructure.

  • LA fires live updates: How the Palisades Village managed to survive the firestorm

    At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, rage across the Los Angeles area. Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. Dangerously high winds that could fuel wildfires are impacting the Los Angeles area Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Winds, arsonists complicate fight against LA-area wildfires as crews report progress

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters reported significant gains Wednesday against the two massive wildfires burning around Los Angeles while also extinguishing smaller blazes set by arsonists in recent days as a final round of windy, flame-fanning weather moved through Southern California.

  • India panel calls for legal action against individual after US accusations in foiled murder plot

    India said on Wednesday that a panel set up to investigate Washington's accusations of Indian involvement in a foiled murder plot on U.S. soil against a prominent activist had recommended legal action against an unnamed person. The U.S. has been pushing India to look into the Justice Department's claim that an unnamed Indian intelligence official directed plans to assassinate dual Canadian-American citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh separatist in 2023. The home (interior) ministry said on Wednesday that the committee had looked into activities of "some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the U.S.".

  • Austin failed to tell Congress or the White House about his health problems as required, report says

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin 's failure to inform Congress or the White House as required when he was incapacitated due to treatment for prostate cancer and later complications potentially raised “unnecessary” security risks, the Pentagon’s watchdog concluded in a highly critical report released Wednesday.

  • South Korean authorities take impeached President Yoon to detention center after questioning

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was sent to a detention center near Seoul on Wednesday night, after being questioned by anti-corruption officials who took him into custody over his imposition of martial law last month.

  • After a weekslong confrontation, South Korea's impeached president Yoon is detained

    Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained by South Korean police at his residence in Seoul on Wednesday local time, ABC News confirmed. The detention comes weeks after investigators first attempted to arrest the embattled politician over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December. Prosecutors from South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials entered Yoon's residence, spokesperson Kim Baek-ki told reporters.

  • Kim Kardashian wants higher pay rate for inmate firefighters: 'I see them as heroes'

    Kim Kardashian is calling on California's government to raise the pay rate for the state's incarcerated firefighters battling the devastating L.A. fires.

  • Biden promised to turn the page on Trump. Now he's being replaced by him

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden promised nothing short of a national exorcism when he took office. He wanted to “restore the soul" of the country and prove that Donald Trump was only a footnote in the American story, not its next chapter.

  • Trump's Cabinet picks are set for Senate hearings. Here's the schedule

    After the initial crush of personnel announcements for President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, now the nominations process officially begins. Senate hearings are scheduled this week for several of Trump's picks for the Cabinet. Many nominees have met with senators individually.