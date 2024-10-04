Fact-checking attack ads for Congressional District 3 campaigns

The Daily Beast

A bombshell filing out of Donald Trump’s election subversion case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing a trove of damning allegations about how the former president acted on and around Jan. 6, 2021. Among the nastiest accusations in the 165-page document was how Trump allegedly reacted to learning from an aide that his vice president, Mike Pence, had been taken to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for his safety. Trump’s alleged response to that news: “So what?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get