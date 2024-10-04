Fact-checking attack ads for Congressional District 3 campaigns
Candidates Jessica Morse and Kevin Kiley are going back and forth with campaign ads in the race for California’s 3rd Congressional District.
Candidates Jessica Morse and Kevin Kiley are going back and forth with campaign ads in the race for California’s 3rd Congressional District.
"Well, it came pretty late, but that 2020/Jan 6 section was quite a moment!"
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…
A bombshell filing out of Donald Trump’s election subversion case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing a trove of damning allegations about how the former president acted on and around Jan. 6, 2021. Among the nastiest accusations in the 165-page document was how Trump allegedly reacted to learning from an aide that his vice president, Mike Pence, had been taken to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for his safety. Trump’s alleged response to that news: “So what?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
Things aren’t looking good for notorious Republican Party hardliner-in-a-hardline-state Ted Cruz’s re-election hopes.The Cook Political Report has just updated its assessment of the Texas Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” amid what appear to be significant signs of momentum behind Democrat Colin Allred’s campaign.Even among Republicans, the forecaster reports that Allred—“a Black football captain at Baylor University who played for the Tennessee Titans before working in t
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that one of JD Vance’s answers during his debate against Tim Walz explains exactly why he’s not supporting the Republican ticket in this election.Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was speaking about a moment toward the end of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in which Walz asked Vance point blank whether or not he believed his running mate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election. Apparently unwilling to contradict Trump’s false claim
VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: The vibes changed noticeably in the room as the night went on, reports Eric Garcia
ANALYSIS: There may not have been a knockout blow in the vice presidential debate, but Vance’s answer to the last question couldn’t have been more revealing, writes Andrew Feinberg
Jim Acosta was clearly frustrated with Corey Lewandowski.
Data scientist Thomas Miller has crafted a model for forecasting the 2024 presidential election that appears far more reliable than polling.
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wondered "if there’s something actually going on" with the former president.
“There’s no empathy for the survivors," one former Trump administration official told Politico.
OTTAWA — The government has been unable to put any of its own business before the House of Commons for a full week, and the Conservatives on Thursday said that's the result of Liberal "corruption."
There is a reason for the ex-president's rise in "apocalyptic rhetoric," said former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg.
The briefing may have been 165 pages, but there are three key points the special counsel has made for Judge Tanya Chutkan’s consideration that stand out.
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Trump’s picks are dragging far behind him - even in safe GOP states
The show's co-host asked why Sunny Hostin read a denial on the former president's behalf.
A former Colorado county clerk and one-time hero to election conspiracists is set to be sentenced Thursday for leading a data-breach scheme inspired by the rampant false claims that voting fraud altered the result of the 2020 presidential race.