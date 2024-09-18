Fact-checking new political attack ads against 3rd Congressional District candidates Lanon Baccam, Zach Nunn

The Daily Beast

JD Vance took his secret weapon with him Tuesday on the campaign trail: his wife, Usha, whose Indian-American heritage may serve to blunt the fallout from racial stereotypes that Republicans have aimed at Kamala Harris.The vice presidential aspirant spent most of his speech at an event in battleground Michigan lambasting critics for stoking political violence, including a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.What he did not address, however, was something largely lost in the mid