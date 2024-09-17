Fact checking a 'Vote No On 3” ad against recreational marijuana in Florida
Hillary Clinton says Melania Trump reminded her of “a little kid” when she came face-to-face with the fellow former first lady for the first time after losing the 2016 White House race. The encounter, Clinton recalled in her latest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained,” came last year at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter. “Rosalynn’s…
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school
‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine
The comedian explained her immediate regret.
Fox Business host Stuart Varney abruptly ended an on-air interview with former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam after he claimed that Democrats want former President Donald Trump dead.During the Tuesday segment, the two men were discussing Trump’s security detail in the wake of a suspected second assassination attempt against the former president. Gilliam expressed his strong concern about the Republican nominee’s safety.“I’m going to say this on air,” Gilliam said. “The Democrat party … they
Scott Jennings sparked backlash following a discussion about the role of heated political rhetoric in the Trump assassination attempts.
The South Carolina senator took an accusatory leap after Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) blamed the left for assassination attempts on the former president.
One of the best pollsters in America recently came out with its latest survey, and it’s good news for Kamala Harris.
Senior Democratic Party lawmakers are reportedly concerned that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson could try and sabotage a Kamala Harris election victory.Top-level meetings are secretly being held to guard against several eventualities that could impede the smooth transfer of power if Donald Trump loses in November, according to Politico.While Democratic lawmakers say such a scenario is unlikely, they worry how Johnson will react if the Republicans retain control of the House and oversee Har
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Militant group Hezbollah promised to retaliate against Israel after accusing it of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others who included fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut. Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the late-afternoon detonation of the pagers - handheld devices that Hezbollah and others in Lebanon use to send messages - as an "Israeli aggression". Hezbollah said Israel would receive "its fair punishment" for the blasts.
The "Tonight Show" host mocked the Republican vice presidential nominee for making Donald Trump look like a "total fool."
Jimmy Kimmel may not have made any jokes on Monday about the second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. But he did not hesitate to hammer the Republican presidential nominee for blaming the Sunday incident on his political opponents. The host began by calling the “would-be assassin” a “troubled individual,” joking that you “know he’s nuts” because he once tweeted that his dream GOP ticket would be Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. But then Kimmel turned to Trump’s first public comment
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll has some findings that should give Trump some pause, as his struggles are about a lot more than Iowa.
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zachowski apparently said on Facebook officials could send “the Illegal human ‘Locust’” to homes supporting the vice president.
While former President Trump played at his Florida golf course, a gunman opened fire
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered another devastating byelection blow with the loss of a second Liberal stronghold, this one to the Bloc Québécois in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. They've been dating for six years.
"We are playing a dangerous game with ourselves," the NewsNation host says, "he doesn't deserve this" The post Chris Cuomo Says He Called Trump to Say ‘Sorry’ After Assassination Attempt: ‘He Is Not a Despot-in-Waiting, OK?’ appeared first on TheWrap.