Fact checking a 'Vote No On 3” ad against recreational marijuana in Florida

Jimmy Kimmel may not have made any jokes on Monday about the second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. But he did not hesitate to hammer the Republican presidential nominee for blaming the Sunday incident on his political opponents. The host began by calling the “would-be assassin” a “troubled individual,” joking that you “know he’s nuts” because he once tweeted that his dream GOP ticket would be Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. But then Kimmel turned to Trump’s first public comment