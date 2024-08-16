Fact or Fiction: Breakdancing won't be part of LA games?
A headline claims breakdancing will not be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
A headline claims breakdancing will not be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
A former Edmonton Oilers player is eyeing a return to the NHL.
Scottie Scheffler showed up for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week with his Olympic gold medal but he wasn’t exactly showing it off. “It's a bit heavy around the neck,” he told members of the me
Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder have both been integral parts of ESPN's football coverage over the last few years. For Griffin, he was hired at ESPN in 2021. He was part of the company's college football coverage on Saturdays and has served as an analyst for…
Elliotte Friedman revealed some new details that could explain the conflicting reports surrounding Evander Kane's health.
Auston Matthews is to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking the reins from John Tavares.
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn said the backlash to her much-ridiculed Olympic performance has been “devastating,” adding Thursday that she took the competition seriously and gave her best effort.
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found a new home.
When GM Doug Armstrong made an offer sheet to two Edmonton Oilers players, plenty of Canadiens instantly thought about what could have been with a certain offer sheet. Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes must have been thinking about something else...
Break dancing, professionally known as breaking, made its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The Canadian athlete explained why the events are "not the same thing" and how proud she is to become a Paralympian.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews tried his best to suppress a smile as he climbed on stage at a press conference Wednesday.
The three-time gold medalist opened up to PEOPLE about how she celebrated her final night at the Paris Summer Games
Whatever the Minnesota Vikings are doing right now, they need to stop and put themselves in a big old bag of brown rice. It's probably their only path to try and salvage whatever is left of their 2024 season because I don't think there's an NFL Genius Bar that will…
Speaking at the unveiling of Auston Matthews as the new team captain, the Leafs GM hopes the Hakanpaa situation will be health sooner rather than later.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles and the US Olympic team may very well feel like protagonists in a Franz Kafka novel, as they find themselves trapped in an increasingly surreal scenario while attempting to reclaim her bronze medal.
Analyst Fred Zinkie examines the biggest discrepancies between his 2024 fantasy football rankings and those of the rest of the Yahoo Fantasy team.
Online rumors have alleged that Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn 'elected herself' to represent Australia in breaking at the Paris Olympic Games — but that's far from the case
Through the first week of the preseason, NFL teams are still having serious trouble getting their arms around the new kickoff rules.
"I feel really good," the basketball veteran said of declining to leave TNT amidst changes to Warner Bros. Discovery access to NBA media rights
American gymnast Jordan Chiles called an arbitration panel's decision that dropped her out of the bronze medal position in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics “unjust” and a “significant blow” in a message posted on social media Thursday.