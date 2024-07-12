Fact or Fiction: Man tried to smuggle live snakes in his pants?
A story that caught our eye claims a man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes in his pants.
A story that caught our eye claims a man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes in his pants.
Telus Corp. has informed around 150 call centre employees based in Ontario they must relocate by October, apply for another role or agree to be laid off.
Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth
Donald Trump’s niece said it “seems like a bigger story to me than anything George Clooney has to say.”
The 28-year-old athlete and Sudbury, Ont.—born actress have been dating since 2018.
NEW YORK (AP) — The August theatrical release for the second chapter of Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” has been canceled after the first film fizzled in theaters.
Donald Trump on Wednesday night made his thoughts on George Clooney clear after the actor pleaded with Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in a stunning New York Times op-ed.Clooney had been a vocal supporter of Biden in the weeks leading up to the U.S. president’s disastrous presidential debate, but as questions over his cognitive ability arise and cracks form within the Democratic coalition over who should lead the party, Clooney suddenly turned his back on Biden in a stunning op-ed headl
Hollywood actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife, Amal, are reportedly set to wave goodbye to their stunning 18th-century chateau in the south of France soon. The couple reside there with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella…
Travis Kelce revealed the astronomical amount he paid for Taylor Swift's suite at the 2023 Super Bowl.
The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.
"Her blindness to Trump’s white nationalist tendencies was an affront to my wife, who is a proud Latina, and angered my biracial, high-school-aged children."
Many publications have covered Prince William's relationship with Rose Hanbury, but Vulture found some had removed or edited their coverage.
The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.
"Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic! ✨✨✨," Kelly Ripa commented under the post
As George Clooney goes, so go congressional Democrats?
Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, rolled her eyes at comments he made about their parenting during an interview Wednesday.“Out of the two parents, I’m the one who is responsible for their activities, sports, healthy lifestyle,” the seven-time Wimbledon winner said during an interview with Tennis Channel. “Exactly—she’s rolling her eyes right now as I’m speaking!” he added, referring to his wife, who was observing the interview off-camera.The pair have been married since 2014 and share t
An official from the National Transportation Safety Board explains why the plane crashed that night, killing all three passengers on board
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
Rumors swirled about whether JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were going to get divorced. A new book takes a closer look
One of multiple live bullets found on the set of “Rust” by investigators of the 2021 fatal shooting was discovered in the bandolier of actor Jensen Ackles, according to crime scene technician Marissa Poppell.
Princess Beatrice looked incredible at Wimbledon wearing her red hair in a half-up, half-down style and the volume on the daughter of Prince Andrew's beehive was huge!