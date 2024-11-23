Fact or fiction: Will writen on food boxes approved?

CBC

A Winnipegger is warning others about an intricate scam she says she almost fell for.Destiny Funk said people pretending to work for Manitoba Hydro attempted to lure her into making a deposit on a Bitcoin machine by using a lot of personal information and elaborate theatrics to make everything seem "very realistic."On Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old received a call by someone claiming to be a Hydro technician, telling her they had a work order to cut her power within the hour due to unpaid bil