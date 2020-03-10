Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town

By Mari Saito

IITATE, Japan (Reuters) - Kazuo Ouchi drives down a single-lane road through sheets of rain until he reaches a gravel driveway leading to a weathered farmhouse. Yellowing lace curtains are drawn tight over the windows, shutting out the weak winter light.

"Sorry about the dark," Ouchi says, stepping over children's toys. "I shut off the electricity a while ago."

Ouchi is back in his hometown of Iitate, a village in Fukushima prefecture. His two-story house has sat empty for nine years after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at a nuclear plant 30 miles away, spewing radiation into the air and forcing the entire village to evacuate.

Remnants of a hastily abandoned life are everywhere in the house. In an upstairs room, dozens of photographs hang from the walls. In them, a cast of children, first toddlers, then teens and later young men in awkward tuxedos, smile from behind dusty plastic frames.

"There's Ryoma," Ouchi says, pointing to a picture of a swaddled baby.

Like most parents, it's hard for him to believe that the boy in the picture is already 18 years old. Ryoma left the family's new home and his father only the night before, a few hours after receiving his high school diploma. He was headed to play baseball at a university hundreds of miles away, the first to leave the close-knit family.

There were no tearful goodbyes at the airport, just a short video of Ryoma thanking his father, sent over a messaging app.

"Thanks, Dad, for the past 18 years. You always supported me playing baseball," Ryoma says in the video. A red rose is pinned to the lapel of his navy school blazer. "I'm gonna work hard for the next four years at university so I can go pro and make you proud."

In his old, dark house, Ouchi lingers in front of his son's picture on the wall.

"He's always wanted to go to the majors," Ouchi says. "I'm not going to stop him from doing what he wants to do."

This summer, Olympic baseball and softball games will be held in Fukushima prefecture to showcase the region's recovery from the disaster. Billing it as Japan's "Reconstruction Olympics," organizers hope the Summer Games will repair the region's reputation on the world's stage.

But for thousands of evacuees displaced by the nuclear disaster, it's not so simple.

For Ouchi and his son Ryoma, the disaster marked a turning point: For one it was the end of the life he knew, for the other it was a beginning.

Years before they were evacuated from Iitate, a village of 6,500 people, Ouchi taught his son how to catch and throw, spending weekends cutting the grass in a field next to their house so Ryoma could play baseball with his friends.

Now that field, which six generations of the Ouchi family planted and tended to, has been turned into a dumping ground for hundreds of bags of irradiated soil and leaves. A whiteboard with a radiation reading printed in black font hangs on the locked gate. Extensive decontamination work has brought radiation levels down in the village.

"To think of all the people in my family who worked for this land, my father, my grandfather, and now this is all that's left."

The rain turns into sleet. Ouchi stubs out his cigarette and throws the butt onto the ground.

"We always hear 'recovery of Fukushima, recovery this, recovery Olympics,'" Ouchi says. "But what recovery? Nothing is as it was before."

Before he locks up the house, Ouchi checks on his kanzakura tree in the front yard. The cherry tree used to bloom every winter, but this year, its branches are bare.





"EVERYTHING CHANGED"

Ryoma was 9 years old and playing basketball with friends in his school gymnasium when the ground started shaking. He hid under a table and watched the walls fall in pieces around him.

"We lost electricity for a few days, so we didn't know what was going on," Ryoma says. "At that point we didn't think about the plant at all."

The massive earthquake in 2011 triggered a tsunami, which knocked out all of the power systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. With its cooling systems offline, reactors at the site quickly overheated and triggered multiple hydrogen explosions.

It wasn't until the second explosion a few days after the earthquake and tsunami that Ouchi's family realized they had more to worry about than damaged roofs. A huge amount of radiation was released into the air as a result of the explosions. By then, the wind had changed direction and snow fell on the hills surrounding Iitate. Worried about rising radiation levels in the area, the government ordered families to leave town.

