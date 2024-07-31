Hamas leaders and operatives: assassinations and attempted assassinations

Jana Choukeir, Michael Georgy
·4 min read
Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian attend a press conference in Tehran

(Corrects typo in headline)

By Jana Choukeir, Michael Georgy

DUBAI (Reuters) -Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran early on Wednesday, the Palestinian militant group said, drawing fears of wider escalation in a region shaken by Israel's war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon.

Israel has sought to show it can get anyone, anywhere. It has assassinated or attempted to kill leaders of Hamas and key operatives since the group was founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian uprising against the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Two years later, Hamas carried out its first attacks on Israeli military targets, including the kidnap and killing of two Israeli soldiers.

Here is a list of Palestinian leaders and operatives who were targeted by the most powerful and sophisticated military in the Middle East.

YAHYA AYYASH

Elusive Islamic militant mastermind behind a wave of Palestinian suicide bombings nicknamed "The Engineer", was killed in then PLO-ruled Gaza. He died on January 5, 1996, when his cellular phone exploded in his hands. Palestinians blamed Israel, which declined to take responsibility. Hamas retaliated in four suicide attacks that killed 59 people in three Israeli cities over nine days in February and March.

KHALED MESHAAL

Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal became known around the world in 1997 after Israeli agents injected him with poison in a botched assassination attempt on a street outside his office in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The hit, ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, so enraged Jordan's then-King Hussein that he spoke of hanging the would-be killers and scrapping Jordan's peace treaty with Israel unless the antidote was handed over.

Israel did so, and also agreed to free Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, only to assassinate him seven years later in Gaza.

AHMED YASSIN

Israel killed the quadriplegic co-founder and spiritual leader of Hamas, Sheikh Ahmed, in a helicopter missile strike on March 22, 2004 as he left a mosque in Gaza City. Israel attempted to kill him in 2003 while he was at the house of a Hamas member in Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians marched in Gaza shouting calls of revenge and threatened to "send death to every home" in Israel.

His death led to widespread protests and condemnation from the Palestinian territories and the broader Muslim world marked a significant escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, underlining the deep-seated tensions and the challenges of achieving peace in the region.

ABDEL-AZIZ AL-RANTISI

An Israeli helicopter missile strike on a car in Gaza City killed Hamas leader Abdel-Aziz al-Rantissi on April 17, 2004. Two bodyguards were also killed. The Hamas leadership went into hiding and the identity of Rantissi’s successor was kept secret.

His assassination came shortly after he had taken over as Hamas leader in Gaza following the killing of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

ADNAN AL-GHOUL

Hamas master bomber was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Oct. 21, 2004. Ghoul was number 2 in the military wing of Hamas and known as the "Father of the Qassam" rocket, a makeshift missile frequently fired into Israeli towns.

NIZAR RAYYAN

A cleric widely regarded as one of Hamas's most hardline political leaders, had called for renewed suicide bombings inside Israel. Two of his four wives and seven of his children were also killed in the bombing in Jabalya refugee camp on January 1, 2009. Days later, an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas's interior minister, Saeed Seyyam, in the Gaza Strip on January 15. Seyyam was in charge of 13,000 Hamas police and security men.

SALEH AL-AROURI

An Israli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh killed Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri on January 2, 2024. Arouri was also the founder of Hamas military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

ISMAIL HANIYEH

Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Iran, the Palestinian militant group said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing-in ceremony for the country's new president, and said it was investigating.

Iranian media reported that he was staying at "a special residence for war veterans in north Tehran" Iran's NourNews said Haniyeh's residence was hit by an airborne projectile.

(Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Inmate linked to Blood Family Mafia gang tortured and disfigured in Quebec City prison

    A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Garland Pushes Back On Judge’s Decision To Dismiss Trump’s Classified Documents Case

    Former President Donald Trump faced 40 charges related to allegedly obstructing the government’s efforts to recover documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • Fred Trump III in New Interview: ‘My Uncle Donald Is Atomic Crazy’

    Donald Trump’s nephew said in a new interview that he heard his uncle use the n-word, but says he does not consider him racist—he just “uses people.”Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fred Trump III also confirmed that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election and doesn’t expect any more invitations to Trump golf courses. Fred Trump III is the son of the former president’s late older brother, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 at 42. He was appeari

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump but Snubs Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’

    In a radio interview, the former president also claimed that political rival Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, "dislikes Jewish people even more than [Biden] did."

  • Israeli Olympians' safety must be top priority after another sick antisemitic display

    Israelis are tough. They can take insults and jeers. But without highest level of protection in Paris, there is no point to holding any more Olympics.

  • Crypto Fans Disgusted by Trump's Rambling Appearance at Bitcoin Event

    In a 2021 interview with Fox Business, former president and convicted felon Donald Trump blasted Bitcoin, calling it a "scam" that should be regulated "very, very high." "The currency of this world should be the dollar," he said at the time. "And I don't think we should have all of the Bitcoins of the […]

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • These 3 senators voted against children online safety bills

    The Senate overwhelmingly passed two bills intended to strengthen children’s online safety on Tuesday, imposing new rules on what online firms can offer to minors and how they use those children’s data. Both bills, the Kids Online Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Action (COPPA) 2.0, were approved in bipartisan 91-3…

  • Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkey on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. "In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the ministry said.

  • Kari Lake Beats Her Trumpy Rival in Arizona Senate Primary

    Kari Lake, a former local news anchor turned conspiracy-minded Republican firebrand, is projected to win the party’s Arizona Senate primary Tuesday and will head to a general election this November to replace outgoing independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.With 66 percent of the votes counted, Lake was projected to win the primary with 53.3 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times. The Associated Press also confirmed her win.“Thank you for putting your faith in me, Arizona. I won’t let you

  • Olympics-At Paris 2024, Israeli and Palestinian athletes joust over Gaza war

    As Israeli and Palestinian judoists hit the tatami mats at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, the war raging in their homeland was at the front of their minds. But once defeated, they gave different messages that highlighted how personal it was for competitors, and how difficult it has been for the organisers to create an Olympic truce after 10 months of conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza. "I think here at the Olympics, we are here to make peace, but if you are making war in our country and want to make peace here, it's like you have two faces," Feras Badawi, one of eight Palestinian athletes at the Games, told reporters having just lost his first round match in the under 81 kg category against Tajik Somon Makhmadbekov.

  • National Association Of Black Journalists Leaders Defend Planned Donald Trump Q&A As Some Members’ Protest Invite To Former POTUS

    UPDATED: The president of the National Association of Black Journalists is defending its decision to invite Donald Trump to appear at a Q&A session on Wednesday, as some members decried the move given the former president’s conduct. Trump is scheduled to appear at a session at the association’s Chicago convention with ABC News’ Rachel Scott, …

  • Exclusive: The inside story of John Roberts and Trump’s immunity win at the Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court’s toughest cases during Chief Justice John Roberts’ tenure have often generated internal suspense, with shifting votes and last-minute switches