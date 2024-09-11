Factbox-Key charges against Philippines' 'Appointed Son of God' Apollo Quiboloy

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine pastor Apollo Quiboloy, self-proclaimed "Appointed Son of God", has been apprehended after a weeks-long search by more than 2,000 police officers of his huge church compound in the southern city of Davao.

The celebrity evangelist faces charges of sex trafficking and sexual abuse of minors. He denies wrongdoing and his lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Quiboloy also figures on the "most wanted" list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States, where he was charged with running a sex-trafficking operation, among other crimes.

KEY POINTS OF THE U.S. INDICTMENT

In 2021, a U.S. federal grand jury indicted Quiboloy, leader of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), along with several of his associates, on charges including sex trafficking, fraud, coercion and money laundering.

SEXUAL ABUSE AND COERCION

Quiboloy, and his associates, were accused of sexually exploiting women and underage girls, under the pretence of religious duty.

The indictment alleged they recruited females aged 12 to 25 as personal assistants, or "pastorals." It said they had been required to prepare Quiboloy's meals, clean his residences, give him massages, and travel with him.

The pastorals were coerced to have sex with Quiboloy during what they called "night duty," under the threat of "eternal damnation" and physical abuse, according to the indictment.

TRAFFICKING

The indictment also accused Quiboloy and others of participating in a labour trafficking scheme that exploited church members, forcing them into sham marriages and fraudulently obtaining visas to allow them to stay in the U.S. to solicit money.

Church members were ordered to inform the public that the donations would help impoverished children, when in fact the money directly financed KOJC operations and the lavish lifestyle of KOJC leaders.

MONEY LAUNDERING

The indictment also charged bulk cash smuggling and money laundering, alleging that funds were illegally sent back to the Philippines through various means, such as church workers carrying $9,000 in cash hidden in socks and luggage when they returned to Manila.

Larger amounts were transported in KOJC's private jets under Quiboloy's direction. In February 2018, Quiboloy tried to transport over $335,000 in his luggage from California to the Philippines, according to the indictment.

