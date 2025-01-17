Factbox-Key provisions of Russia-Iran strategic cooperation treaty

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday signed a 20-year strategic partnership treaty that includes closer defence cooperation, something likely to worry the West.

Here are the key points:

GENERAL

The two sides will work to deepen their relationship in all areas of mutual interest. They will strengthen cooperation in security and defence, and closely coordinate their activities at regional and global levels, aiming for a long-term, comprehensive and strategic partnership.

SECURITY

The two countries will work together against common military threats, take part in joint exercises and develop their "military-technical cooperation". If one is attacked, the other shall not assist the aggressor and will seek to resolve differences based on the U.N. Charter and international law.

Neither side will allow its territory to be used to support separatist movements or actions threatening the other's stability and territorial integrity. To tackle common threats, their intelligence and security services will share information and experience and work more closely together.

ENERGY

Russia and Iran will promote cooperation between their energy companies and encourage investments in projects for developing oil and gas fields.

NUCLEAR

Both parties will work on long-term joint projects on the peaceful use of nuclear energy including the construction of nuclear power stations.

TRADE

The two sides will work together to create a modern payment system that is independent of third countries, with settlement in national currencies. They will strengthen direct interbank cooperation and promote their national financial products.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)