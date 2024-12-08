Factbox-Syrian rebel supporters hoist flags at embassies abroad

Reuters
·2 min read
People gather outside the Syrian embassy, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in London

Supporters of rebels who ousted President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday have entered some Syrian embassies abroad to hoist their flag, while insurgents also entered the Italian envoy's residence in Damascus. Following are incidents at several embassies: SPAIN About 150 people cheered and shouted "Freedom!" as a man at the Syrian embassy in Madrid threw the Assad government's flag to the ground and hoisted the black, green and white flag with three stars used by the rebels. "This is a memorable day for the whole Syrian people. The 8th of December 2024. We are going to create a free country for all the Syrian people," Bilal Kutaini, 32, a dentist, said outside the embassy. GREECE Supporters of the rebels entered the Syrian embassy in Athens and hoisted their flag from the rooftop. Police entered and detained four people, but left the flag flying. "Our joy is indescribable, 55 years of horrible dictatorship has finally ended," said Alompeint Marouf, 59, among people celebrating outside. Protesters also tore down Assad’s portrait in the embassy, Greek media said. ITALY Rebels entered the residence of Italy's ambassador in Damascus to search for pro-Assad troops or relevant documents and fired a few shots against a wall, but did not harm him or security staff, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said. "They took away only three cars and that was it," he said. SERBIA Several supporters of the Syrian opposition laughed and hugged each other in front of the embassy in the capital Belgrade and raised the rebel flag on a pole in the courtyard. SWEDEN At the Syrian embassy in Stockholm, the three-starred "Syrian revolution flag" was raised, broadcaster TV4 said. RUSSIA The Syrian flag was removed from the embassy in Moscow without explanation, Russian news agencies reported BRITAIN People waving the Syrian opposition flag gathered outside the Syrian embassy in London. SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Syria's Foreign Ministry said its diplomatic missions abroad will serve all citizens in a "new page" of national history that would unite people without one opinion dominating. INDONESIA The Indonesian embassy in Damascus said it had taken steps to ensure the safety of its citizens, including preparing for potential evacuation. HUNGARY Hungary's embassy in Damascus is temporarily closed with citizens being attended by its mission in Beirut, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Compiled by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Jane Merriman)

