Get The Facts: Marijuana ads in Florida
Trump once again compared himself to the slavery-abolishing Lincoln, but "Morning Joe" clapped back hard.
Carlos Barria/ReutersDonald Trump came out swinging Monday morning, pushing back on claims that he froze up during a speech over the weekend and asserting that an apparent mishap involving a wobbly podium was, in fact, a stunning feat of his physical talents.On his Truth Social platform, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee first took issue with the way his lengthy mid-speech pause at the National Rifle Association convention Saturday had been made out to be an unintentional gaffe. He said
"It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream
Former President Trump suggested Saturday that he could be considered a three-term president if he clinches a win next November. Speaking to the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Saturday, Trump questioned whether he would be a two- or three-term president if he secures a win in the 2024 presidential election. “You know, FDR 16 years, almost…
Minnesota's KSTP juxtaposed the former president's fresh denial to a reporter with what he actually said.
Jasmine Crockett shared an image of a t-shirt featuring her now-viral comment about Ms Greene: ‘Bleach blond bad built butch body’
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyers on Monday pressed the judge overseeing his hush money trial to stop the case from going to the jury and throw out the charges after prosecutors concluded their presentation of evidence. Judge Juan M. Merchan did not immediately rule on the defense request, which came at the end of a busy day that included the judge briefly kicking reporters out of the courtroom after admonishing a defense witness for his behavior on the stand. The trial will resume Tuesday
John Oliver trolled Donald Trump on Last Week Tonight after the former POTUS said he had created a new nickname for corn. The HBO late-night show host dedicated Sunday’s episode to corn and noted the way politicians pander to the corn farmers. “There is a long history of American politicians being weird around corn,” Oliver …
Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.
DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.
One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i
Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesJen Psaki might not be President Joe Biden’s press secretary anymore, but there are some memories of the White House Press Briefing Room that you just can’t shake.Almost exactly two years after departing the position and taking up a gig at MSNBC, people are still asking her about her frostiest relationships with the room’s regulars. To this day, one name that constantly resurfaces is Peter Doocy, who proved one of the banes of Psaki’s tenure in his capacity as Fox News’
‘Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,’ Georgia Republican says
Ukraine says Russia has lost almost 500,000 soldiers since invading Ukraine.
New Democrats say they're rolling out a new line of attack against the Conservatives as their leader Pierre Poilievre targets NDP-held ridings. On Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh started dropping a new line — "The price of Pierre Poilievre" — an echo of Poilievre's frequent references to what he calls the "Liberal-NDP costly coalition." The party is also pushing for passage of the pharmacare bill — C-64, one of the centrepieces of its confidence and supply deal with the Liberals — before Parli
Jurors are likely to feel slighted by Trump's sleepy demeanor, legal experts said, especially given the sheer magnitude of this trial.
It's called People's Exhibit 35 — and its "Holy @#&!" contents will clinch or crash Donald Trump's hush-money case. We walk you through it here.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in the Shiite theocracy, quickly named a little-known vice president as caretaker and insisted the government was in control, but the deaths marked yet another blow to a country beset by pressures at home and abroad. Iran has offered no cause for the crash nor suggested sabotage brought down the helicopter, which fell in mountainous terrain in a sudden, intense fog.
A legal analyst for CNN claims Michael Cohen’s admission that he stole money from the Trump Organization is actually “more serious” than the falsified business records charges the former president faces. During cross-examination on Monday, Cohen admitted that he “stole” from the Trump Organization by upcharging them tens of thousands of dollars as part of the hush-money reimbursement plan he agreed to with Donald Trump. During CNN’s coverage, legal analyst Elie Honig said that the practice, which is considered larceny in New York state, was “crushing” the prosecution’s credibility.
* If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.