Facts and numbers about the federal riding of Milton

MILTON, Ont. — Milton

Conservative Party deputy leader Lisa Raitt will face Liberal star candidate Adam van Koeverden for the right to represent this growing riding west of Toronto. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a number of appearances in the community alongside van Koeverden, a former Olympic, gold-medal winning kayaker. Raitt won her seat by just over 2,000 votes in 2015.

Population - 114,093 (Statistics Canada 2016)

Major communities: Milton, a portion of Burlington.

Incumbent: Lisa Raitt (Conservative)

Main challengers: Liberal Adam van Koeverden, a former Olympic gold medal-winning kayaker; Farina Hassan for the NDP; Eleanor Hayward, a social sciences student at McMaster University and registered massage therapist, is running for the Greens; and Percy Dastur is running for the People's Party of Canada.

Election history: The riding came into existence after 2015 and was previously included in the riding of Halton.

Fun fact: Milton is the fastest growing community in Ontario according to Statistics Canada, with a population that has jumped by nearly 30 per cent between the 2011 and 2016 census.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Oct. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press