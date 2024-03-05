Faculty strike averted at BU as talks continue

A Brandon University faculty strike was averted on Monday after inroads were made toward a new collective agreement.

Early Monday morning, Grant Hamilton, the university’s director of marketing and communications, emailed the Sun saying BU and its faculty association were continuing negotiations.

An update posted to the Brandon University news website on Sunday stated: “Our thanks go to the members of both bargaining teams, who worked late into many evenings and through weekends to bridge major gaps towards a deal that is fair for all.

“All key issues have been, or are well on the way to being, resolved at the table,” the update continued.

“Talks will resume this week and we expect to wrap up final negotiations in the near future.”

The faculty was pleased not to have to take strike action, BU Faculty Association member Allison McCulloch told the Sun on Monday morning.

“A strike is always the last resort,” McCulloch said. “We would much rather be in the classroom with our students, so there’s a sense of relief that we can continue to deliver high quality education without interruption.”

There are a few issues that still need to be agreed upon between the faculty and administration, McCulloch said, but added she hopes they will be taken care of in short order.

In a previous interview on Sunday, McCulloch said the most pressing issues the faculty was negotiating for included fair compensation, academic freedom, collegial governance and equity, diversity and inclusion, and Indigenization. The faculty at BU have been without a contract since the last one expired on March 31 of last year.

The Sun contacted Brandon University for a statement on how negotiations were proceeding, but was directed to the statement on its website.

The university was closed on Monday due to the blizzard that swept through Brandon and the Westman area.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun