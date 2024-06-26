Fai Khadra, Bia, French Montana Join Kendall Jenner and Fwrd’s Paris Couture Fête

Kendall Jenner lost no time on her whirlwind tour of Paris, going from a horseback tour of Place Vendôme on Sunday to a bird’s eye view on the Eiffel Tower on Monday.

The model and luxury retailer Fwrd, where she serves as creative director, hosted an evening to celebrate Paris Couture Week at La Suite Girafe, set atop the city’s Cité de l’Architecture et du Design museum.

And with the 2024 Paris Olympics having pushed couture up a week, that meant there were plenty of designers, models and fabulously fashionable types in attendance.

Winding down from his show was Antony Alvarez of Bluemarble, who put away the Instagrammable hats in favor of pulling out his phone to capture the Eiffel Tower clad in the five interlaced rings that symbolize the union of five continents in the global sporting competition.

Jenner arrived as the sunset was turning the Parisian skyline delicate shades of purple and pink, and was greeted by Coperni’s Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer.

As trays of tequila-based cocktails and summery petit fours such as ricotta pizza and pan-seared salmon were being passed around, guests including rapper Bia, designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, “Bling Empire: New York” star Tina Leung, Coco Rocha and Lena Mahfouf took in the sights on one of the first days of warm summer weather.

The previous night’s Vogue World event fueled conversations.

“Walking in a Paco Rabanne couture dress from 1967 was extraordinary — that vision,” enthused French model Cindy Bruna, who had traded it for a white Vivienne Westwood denim look with black handwritten details. “Can you imagine that a design of that time can traverse time and remain so modern and current?”

“Someone next to me said that they were half expecting Tom Cruise to arrive in a helicopter,” confided Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who had attended the event as a guest. “That could be an idea for the next one.”

Having just completed costumes for Violet Chachki’s residency at the Crazy Horse during Paris Couture Week, the designer was back at work preparing his fall 2025 collection, slated to be unveiled in September.

As the skies deepend to midnight velvet, glittering stars appeared — the diamonds around the neck of Moroccan American rapper French Montana, who could be spotted greeting fellow musical artist Bad Bunny.

