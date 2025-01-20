Failure to activate Stormont brake a grave mistake, DUP leader Robinson says

The Government has made a “grave mistake” in refusing to activate the Stormont brake over updated EU laws on labelling of chemical products, Gavin Robinson has said.

The DUP leader said the amended regulations, which will apply in Northern Ireland, would result in increased costs for manufacturers in the region and new barriers to trade.

But Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was now time for politicians in the region to “make things work” in relation to post-Brexit trading issues.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn announced on Monday that the brake, an element of the Windsor Framework, would not be pulled over the amended EU rules.

Unionist parties at Stormont had backed a DUP motion in December, requesting the Government activate the brake, which could have seen it preventing the amended law from applying in Northern Ireland.

But Mr Benn concluded the tests for utilising it had not been met.

Mr Robinson said: “The Government’s decision not to activate the Stormont brake on this important issue is wrong.

“The Secretary of State’s decision to ignore publicly presented evidence from industry representatives about the updated EU law on chemical labelling is a grave mistake that will exacerbate trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Trade flows in chemicals between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are worth in the region of £1 billion annually.

“Industry experts have warned that the harmful consequences of this regulation will be increased costs for manufacturers and new barriers to trade within the United Kingdom.

Michelle O’Neill said there had to be pragmatism to deal with trading issues (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We note the decision of the Government to now run a consultation on chemical trade flows and its so-called commitment to no new barriers to trade relating to this.

“The question is, why did they not do so before this process had to be invoked?”

Mr Robinson said it was time the UK Government started “standing up for Northern Ireland”.

When asked about the decision at the Stormont Assembly, Ms O’Neill said politicians had to find “pragmatic and reasonable” ways to deal with issues as they arose.

She said: “The Secretary of State has made his call in terms of the Stormont brake.

“We just need to find ways to make things work.

“Where there is pragmatism retired, let’s find ways to do that.”

Eoin Tennyson said the Stormont brake should only be wielded in ‘exceptional circumstances’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill said uncertainty over post-Brexit trading issues arose because Northern Ireland had been “taken out of Europe against our wishes”.

She added: “We have to deal with the consequences in a post-Brexit world.”

Alliance Party deputy leader Eoin Tennyson said the Stormont brake should only be wielded in “exceptional circumstances”.

He said: “Where there are issues arising from an EU regulation, this should be addressed at the earliest possible opportunity through engagement between the UK Government and the European Commission.

“Ultimately, it is only through closer alignment and co-operation between the UK and the EU that the impact of Brexit will be mitigated.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Ailken said the Stormont brake had “demonstrably failed at this first hurdle”.

Steve Aiken from the UUP said the Stormont brake had failed at the first hurdle (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “A careful examination of the regulation, coupled with the cumulative impact of multiple changes now being imposed, shows that this is creating increasing and significant divergence from our largest market, our own country.

“That this is the case should be readily apparent to the Secretary of State, if he just bothered to look.”

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole said the brake was a “distraction from real issues”.

He said: “Instead of continual debate around the Stormont brake, we need the Secretary of State and the UK Government to engage with the EU around a permanent solution that recognises Northern Ireland’s unique position and allows us to make the most of dual market access.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the Government’s decision not to pull the Stormont brake should “break Stormont”.

He described the decision as a “calculated slap in the face of all democrats”.