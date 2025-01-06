Failure to report child sex abuse to become criminal offence amid grooming gangs row
Professionals who work with children will face criminal sanctions if they fail to report claims of sexual abuse, the home secretary has announced.
The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.
The news caught retired Ottawa police investigator Randy Wisker by surprise.It came via a courtesy call informing the former serious crimes detective sergeant about a break in an unsolved homicide he had worked on three decades earlier. The victim, 22-year-old Christopher Smith, had been fatally stabbed in an altercation on the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau in the early morning hours of April 12, 1996.At the time, police said Smith was attacked by an unknown assailant while walking
Four people face charges the OPP says are related to human smuggling following a traffic stop in a Canada-U.S. border town on Tuesday. According to an OPP release issued Wednesday afternoon, OPP and RCMP members stopped a vehicle in Cornwall, Ont., that was travelling in the direction of the Canada Border Services Agency and headed toward the United States. Officers found eight people "concealed" in the back of the vehicle.The driver and a passenger of that vehicle were arrested and charged with
Rebecca Westergaard Rigney was reportedly attacked by pigs "roaming" near her home during the holidays, according to reports
When three young people walked into Jerry Sorani's jewelry store wearing dark hoodies and masks, he knew immediately what they were there for — that's when his instincts kicked in."I did not even think about it," he told CBC Toronto, thinking back to the October incident. "I just got up and said, no, it's not going to happen here."While one of the three intruders took out a hammer and started smashing into a display case, Sorani says he jumped off his work bench, grabbed a plastic broom handle a
Three teens face charges after a Marta bus driver, identified as Leroy Ramos, was killed, officials say.
Aiden Pleterski, the self-styled "crypto king" accused in Ontario of defrauding investors out of tens of millions of dollars, has been arrested and faces multiple charges in an alleged case of intimate partner violence, CBC News has learned.A charge sheet filed in a Newmarket, Ont., court shows police arrested Pleterski, 26, on Monday. He faces seven new charges, including assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats, in connection with a series of alleged incidents all involving a woman i
A man convicted and sentenced to nine months in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was arrested in Whistler, B.C., four years to the day after the riot. Rather than reporting to jail in the U.S., Antony Vo headed north to seek asylum in Canada.He told CBC News last week that he was hoping U.S. president-elect Donald Trump would pardon him. Trump has said he would pardon "a large portion" of those involved in the 2021 attack on the Capitol. "He's already made too ma
CALGARY — Police in Calgary have laid more charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a newcomer to Canada whose family he was volunteering to help.
Meagan Ann Dixon, 44, is charged with murder, child endangerment and multiple counts of cruelty to animals in connection to the slayings.
Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, faces charges of producing child sexual abuse material and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity
There are mental health concerns for the accused in the Boxing Day death of a nine-year-old girl, his lawyer noted Wednesday as the Calgary man made his first court appearance.Duane Arlen John Nepoose, 30, is accused of fleeing police in a stolen minivan after robbing a pharmacy in the southwest community of Millrise around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. After the minivan weaved through traffic while speeding, Nepoose blew through a red light and crashed into two vehicles at Macleod Trail and Southland D
Corey Pritchett Jr. allegedly kidnapped two women from a bowling center in Houston in November before relocating to Dubai
LANGFORD, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say officers have seized more than $1.7 million worth of contraband tobacco after executing a search warrant at a property in Langford.
The highly decorated soldier who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI including ChatGPT to help plan the attack, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.
A jury in Perth, Ont., is set to begin deliberating the fate of two men accused of killing Hell's Angels recruit Greg Slewidge in nearby Beckwith Township more than four years ago.Crown prosecutors allege Michael Clairoux and Lee Marazzo planned and carried out the killing of the 39-year-old at a legal marijuana grow-op on Sept. 24, 2020.They were each charged with first-degree murder in January 2022 and have pleaded not guilty.The court case has centred on high-definition surveillance footage a
The lawyer for a woman who encouraged an assault on her boyfriend that led to murder should be released from jail on a time-served sentence, her lawyer argued Tuesday. Laura Lavorato, 46, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of her then-boyfriend Shawn McCormack, 34, following a trial in November. Lavorato's friend Devon Shedrick, who fatally shot McCormack, was found guilty of first-degree murder. While Shedrick received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, Lavorato's se