‘Fair game now’: Barron Trump just had his 18th birthday, then came the controversy

Barron Trump is the big 1-8.

Donald and Melania Trump’s only child had a momentous birthday on Wednesday, but not everyone was breaking out the balloons and cake.

Like former NBC exec turned talking head Mike Sington, who shared of photo on him with dad on X, writing that Barron was “fair game now.”

Within minutes came the e-backlash.

Political commentator Dom Lucre, for one, reposted a screenshot: “This disturbs me in so many ways. I’m still trying to find the words. This is sick, freaky and terrifying.”

This disturbs me in so many ways I’m still trying to find the words. This is sick, freaky, and terrifying. pic.twitter.com/ZcrI1CJZnQ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 20, 2024

A good chunk of Lucre’s 1 million plus followers agreed that Sington’s comment was inappropriate at best, and could perhaps even incite violence toward the young Trump.

READ MORE: Barron Trump makes rare appearance at grandmother’s funeral in Florida

“Children are off-limits,” a social media user wrote. “Anyone who doesn’t get that needs to face legal consequences.”

After being harassed on the Internet, Sington deleted the post, DM’ing Newsweek that he was misunderstood.

What he meant was that because Barron is now an adult, the press can go to town and criticize him.

READ MORE: Where’s Melania? Former first lady MIA (again)

“Someone pointed out to me ‘fair game’ could mean fair game to be harmed,” he explained to the outlet. “I don’t wish physical harm on anyone.”

Luckily, we doubt Barron even saw the Tweet or whatever it’s called these days because kids his age are on Snapchat or TikTok. The Oxbridge Academy senior is also busy looking at colleges to attend in the fall.