Resource fair for people displaced by floods

KGTV - San Diego Scripps

ABC 10News Anchor Wale Ailyu, was at Jackie Robinson Family YMCA for a resource fair on Wednesday. As the San Diego County's hotel voucher program comes to an end later this month, the resource fair was for those displaced by the January floods.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories