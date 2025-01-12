Faith group gives food bank one tonne donation

The faith organisation says it wants to address local "food insecurity" [AMYA]

A faith group has donated more than one tonne of food to a Surrey food bank.

The North Guildford Food Bank received the donation from a regional chapter of the UK Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), which said it wanted to address local "food insecurity".

Zoe Watts, stock manager at the charity, said she had "never seen a bigger donation".

She added the North Guildford Food Bank had a "really busy December", with "unprecedented levels of need".

The food bank previously had to draw on its reserve funds amid high demand [AMYA]

The 1.4 tonne donation of food from the AMYA would help the food bank restock for the year ahead, according to Ms Watts.

The AMYA said the campaign involved local youth volunteers and donors from across Bordon, Farnham, Aldershot, Farnborough, Ash, and Bournemouth.

"We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming response from our community," said Sajid Zahid, regional managing director of AMYA UK in Surrey and East Hampshire.

The North Guildford Food Bank said in December it had been forced to spend from its reserve funds in order to meet local demand for food parcels.

"This year we have seen demand for food parcels increase by nearly 30%," it said in an email to its donors at the time.

The charity has more than 100 volunteers who sort donated food, pack parcels, chat to clients and help people access further support should they need it.

It also offers help with fuel payments.

