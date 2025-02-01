Fake cancer scam subject of new ABC News docuseries: How to watch 'Scamanda'

The young woman at the center of a fake cancer scam is the focus of ABC News' newest documentary series, "Scamanda."

The four-part docuseries, based on a popular podcast by the same name, follows the story of Amanda Riley, who announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012. But not everything was as it seemed.

Riley began a blog called "Lymphoma Can Suck It," falsely reporting to loved ones, her church and the community at large that she was dying. Her lie, which captivated thousands online, also proved to be pretty lucrative.

She reaped the benefits of her carefully curated online presence, getting tens of thousands of dollars from people to cover the costs of her alleged medical expenses. The hoax continued until 2019, when a close friend sent an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello, who spent five years unraveling the lie.

Here's what to know about Riley, the subject of ABC News newest docuseries "Scamanda," including how to watch.

Who is Amanda Riley and what did she do?

Riley was a young wife, mother and devout Christian living in San Jose, California.

Riley concocted a scheme to solicit donations from people to help her pay for cancer treatments she "never needed nor received," by posting about her experience online, the U.S. Attorney's Office in northern California said in a news release.

She went to "great lengths" to keep the charade up, shaving her head, falsifying medical information, convincing family members to echo her claims, giving false testimony and attacking anyone who suggested she was lying about her illness.

Federal prosecutors say the government identified 349 people that offered over $100,000 to cover the costs of Riley's fabricated medical expenses. In May 2022, Riley pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with the solicitation. She was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered pay $105,000 in restitution to the victims.

Riley is currently serving out the rest of her sentence at a residential reentry center in Southern California after she was released from a Texas prison in December 2024, per ABC News.

Watch the 'Scamanda' trailer

How to watch 'Scamanda'

"Scamanda" airs Thursdays on ABC and new episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The show premiered on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 30.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch 'Scamanda:' New docuseries about fake cancer hoax