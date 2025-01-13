How fake news about the Magdeburg attack is spreading ahead of the German elections
Some politicians and social media users have been accused of using the incident for political gain.
Some politicians and social media users have been accused of using the incident for political gain.
Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s
The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9
The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'
Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an
Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.
With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...
Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific Covid-conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environmental
Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”
Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as
Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal
CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald
A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.
Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.
Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.
James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, said he doesn’t think President-elect Trump’s comments about Greenland are “crazy.” “It’s not a crazy idea. … We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis…
While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.