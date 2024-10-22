Fake robot whale shark sparks outrage among aquarium visitors

Reuters

More than 40 climate scientists are urging Nordic ministers to prevent global warming from causing a major change in an Atlantic Ocean current, which could trigger abrupt shifts in weather patterns and damage ecosystems. A collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a system of ocean currents that transports warm water into the North Atlantic and provides Europe its mild climate, could put living conditions for people in the Arctic region and beyond at risk, according to the scientists. "Such an ocean circulation change would have devastating and irreversible impacts especially for Nordic countries, but also for other parts of the world," the scientists said in a letter on Saturday to the Nordic Council of Ministers, which comprises five countries, including Denmark and Sweden, and three autonomous territories.