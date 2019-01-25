The Fall 2019 Men’s Trend Report

The big, huge, ticker-tape news of the Fall 2019 menswear season is that for the first time in the history of runway fashion, the men’s shows finally rivaled the women’s in terms of excitement, innovation, and artistry. What was once a cultlike obsession for those in the know easily packaged under a single banner—It’s all about skinny suits! Now it’s streetwear!—is no longer the sideshow but a main event.

As our colleagues captured in their brilliant recap, the Fall 2019 menswear season provided the opportunity for such seismic change because it took place at the center of a perfect storm of political, social, and economic upheaval and a global conversation about masculinity, gender, diversity, and identity politics. But good timing is nothing without good talent. The designers who defined the look and feel of the season have become so impactful, they really only need one name (or maybe just two letters); thank you, Kim, Hedi, Raf, Virgil, Dries, Rick, and JW.

When it comes to what’s trending, as much as it would make our lives easier to type out tailoring is back! and call it a day, that’s not the full story. With such diverse visions of a modern man’s wardrobe presented—from Rick Owens’s electric homage to his fashion idol, to Jun Takahashi’s sinister take on horror and poetry, to Craig Green’s searching for fragility and strength in Pepto-colored plastic—the big picture isn’t about one look at all. It’s about a new mood of masculinity that is present in every trend we’re chronicling: tenderness. It’s there in the long, soft lines of Clare Waight Keller’s first stand-alone Givenchy menswear collection, in the cozy-core knits at Marni and Sacai, in the sweet hearts pinned to the strong suiting at Prada. Even the most aggressive of shows, like Hedi Slimane’s Celine, touched on an underlying sweetness with New Romantic shapes and delicate beadwork.

Selling clothing and accessories is, of course, the whole point of this multinational, multi-week endeavor, but the menswear brands have picked up on something that the womenswear collections have been doing for a while: Sometimes selling a mood is better than selling an item. In an age that eschews ownership in favor of the sharing economy and biweekly KonMari-fueled clean-outs, the items come second to the sparks of joy they give anyway.

Bold and Beautiful

Men’s Trends Fall 2019: Bold & Beautiful

Photo: GoRunway More

Photo: GoRunway More

Story continues