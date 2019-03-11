Fall 2019’s Top 10 Most-Viewed Collections

Fall 2019 will be remembered as the season that fashion—and the world—lost Karl Lagerfeld. The great designer’s final collections for Chanel and Fendi bookend our list of the month’s most-viewed shows.

Since Vogue Runway started keeping track, Chanel has always placed in the top five, more often than not at number one, but Fendi has never broken the top 10. Our readers’ interest in both collections is a testament to Lagerfeld’s vision, his capacity to entertain, and his passion for change. He will be missed.

A word about how we’ve “kept track” this season: In the past we’ve tallied a collection’s total page views in the 48 hours directly following a show and used those numbers to create our rankings. This has privileged longer shows—the more looks, the more potential page views.

In recent seasons, collections started creeping in the direction of triple digits, then blew right past 100 looks with no looking back. The combining of women’s and men’s collections is a contributing factor, as is the decision on the part of some houses to group runway and preseason collections on one catwalk. Business is business, but all the excess has us missing the mid-2000s days of efficient 36-look shows.

Ranking by total number of unique visitors, which we’ve done this season, as opposed to page views removes the bias toward collections with 100-plus looks and, we feel, is a better representation of the collections that really matter. To discover where the rest of the industry’s biggest names netted out among the most-viewed shows of Fall 2019, and how these collections match up (or not) with our best collections countdown, read on.

Chanel

Total unique visitors: 116, 639

Rank last season: 2

Gucci

Total unique visitors: 79,192

Rank last season: 4

Saint Laurent

Total unique visitors: 75,420

Rank last season: 7

Celine

Total unique visitors: 74,815

Rank last season: 1

