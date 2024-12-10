The fall of Bashar al-Assad: ‘Turkey proves, once again, that it cannot be ignored’

People hold a banner featuring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as members of the Syrian community and supporters gather to celebrate the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, in Istanbul on December 8, 2024.

The toppling of Ankara’s archenemy Bashar al-Assad in Syria may have increased Turkey’s regional influence but it also represents a strategic challenge for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as regional expert Didier Billion explains.

Assad turned his back on Erdogan’s offer of cooperation – and has now paid a heavy price. In the hours leading up to Assad’s December 8 ouster, as rebels – led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – closed in on the Syrian capital, Erdogan said he made an offer to the longtime Syrian strongman.

“We reached out to Assad, saying, 'Come, let us determine the future of Syria together'. Unfortunately, we did not get a positive response.”

Erdogan, as the main backer of some of the rebel forces then sweeping through Syria, knew his adversary had just sealed his fate.

As Syria plunges into a period of great uncertainty, Turkey could be emerging as the big regional winner after the fall of Assad. And Ankara has a vested interest in what happens in Syria, given that the two countries share a more than 900-kilometre-long border.

Meanwhile, Turkey is still hosting almost 3 million Syrian refugees whose presence has become a hot political issue for Erdogan at home.



