Fall Kentucky music: Jason Isbell, Trombone Shorty, Sturgill Simpson, Janis Ian tribute

It has to happen every year once September rolls around. Summer starts to check out, taking with it an unmatched sense of seasonal abandon. But welcome in its place the coolness of autumn.

And this fall, music wise, things should be cool indeed, from Jason Isbell’s first headline gig at Rupp Arena to the Blind Boys of Alabama and Preservation Hall Jazz Band decking the halls with separate holiday concerts in Lexington and Frankfort.

So make room between the football, leaf blowing and pumpkin spice-everything that distinguishes the autumn. Here is a roundup calendar of 16 concerts that will bring considerable seasonal color (the aural kind) to 10 different regional venues between now and Christmas.

So start planning. It’s fall, y’all.

Jason Isbell/Alejandro Escovedo

Sept. 6, 8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine

Having played Rupp in 2015 as an opening act for The Avett Brothers, Americana colossus Jason Isbell now returns as headliner with Texas songsmith Alejandro Escovedo, who has forged a lasting Lexington fanbase through nearly 30 years of club and theatre shows, as show opener. The Avetts, by the way, return to Rupp for their own show on Oct. 26.

$53-$238.50. ticketmaster.com.

Jason Isbell will play Rupp Arena with Alejandro Escovedo on Sept. 6.

The 2nd Annual Burl County Fair

Sept. 6-7 (8 p.m. Sept. 6, 4 p.m. Sept. 7) at The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd.

As festival season winds down The Burl lights up the Distillery District with the sophomore outing of The Burl County Fair, two evenings of outdoor shows. This year’s lineup features Keller Williams’ DeadPettyKellerGrass on Sept 6 and home state country/Americana ambassadors Cole Chaney and Kelsey Waldon on Sept. 7.

$15-$55. theburlky.com/shows.

Kelsey Waldon will play the Burl County Fair.

Sturgill Simpson/Johnny Blue Skies

Sept. 27, 8 p.m at Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine

What’s in a name? Kentucky song stylist Sturgill Simpson may have sworn off his old moniker to record as Johnny Blue Skies, but his Rupp return is billed, confoundedly, to both artists. The music will likely reflect the country/R&B ambience of his (their?) new “Passage du Desir” album.

$59.50-$129.50. ticketmaster.com.

Trombone Shorty and the Orleans Avenue band play Lexington Opera House on Sept. 30.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Sept. 30, 8 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short

Lexington has been a frequent concert stop for Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews ever since he introduced his brand of brassy New Orleans funk, jazz and soul in a big way at a downtown Courthouse Plaza concert for the 2010 Alltech World Equestrian Games.

$49.50-$233.50. ticketmaster.com.

Bark Culture/The Jacob O’Donnell Trio

Oct. 3, 7 p.m., The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr.

The Outside the Spotlight Series of jazz and improvised music performances has been enjoying a remarkable renaissance this year. It continues this fall with the Philadelphia vibraphone/bass/drums trio Bark Culture. Lexington’s Jason O’Donnell Trio will open.

Free. Donations are accepted. outsidethespotlight.org.

ZZ Top

Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. at Newlin Hall of the Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St. in Danville

The longtime “Little Ol’ Band from Texas” has been retuned with a Kentucky component. Lexington’s own Elwood Francis, the band’s guitar tech for several decades. He took over bass guitar duties following the July 21 death of mainstay member Dusty Hill.

$101-$121. nortoncenter.com.

The Sam Bush Band

Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main

There are few Kentucky-born string music pioneers championed more openly by home state audiences than mandolinist/fiddler Sam Bush, from his ’70s/’80s days with New Grass Revival through work with the multi-genre band he leads today.

$55. kentuckytheatre.org/troubadour.

Richard Lloyd Group

Oct. 17, 8 p.m. at The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd.

While New York guitarist Richard Lloyd has been fashioning distinctive rock and pop recordings since the late ’70s, fans know him best as half of the guitar tag team that ignited the arty new wave quartet Television. The Louisville/Lexington foursome Letters of Acceptance will open.

$22-$25. theburlky.com/shows.

“Breaking Silence” – Janis Ian Celebration Tribute

Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at Berea College Phelps Stokes, 161 Chestnut St. in Berea.

The gathering of the Janis Ian Archives at Berea College culminates with a weekend-long event. That, in turn, will be capped by a tribute concert featuring singer-songwriters Amythyst Kiah, S.G. Goodman, Melissa Carper, Aoife Scott and Senora May. Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House will emcee.

$40-$55 with additional VIP seating. berea.edu/janisian.

Janis Ian is best known for a 1965 single chronicling an interracial relationship (“Society’s Child”), a 1975 portrait of adolescent social standing (“At Seventeen”) and being one of two musical guest on SNL’s first episode ever.

Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short

The 10-member “orchestra” continues traditions of Cuban and Afro-Cuban music reintroduced globally through Wim Wenders’ Oscar-nominated 1999 documentary “Buena Vista Social Club.” The current band is led by trombonist Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos.

$39.50-$59.50. ticketmaster.com.

Steep Canyon Rangers

Nov. 9, 8 p.m. at The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd.

For nearly 25 years, the Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers has served as one of bluegrass music’s most resourcefully minded progressive bands, whether it was backing Steve Martin on numerous projects or picking the strings on its own.

$25. theburlky.com/shows.

Drivin N Cryin

Nov. 21, 8 p.m. at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St.

Drivin N Cryincq roared out of Atlanta nearly 40 years ago as a rock band from the South, as opposed to a Southern Rock band. It balanced folkish introspection with AC/DC-worthy guitar rock. Founding members Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen still do the driving today in Drivin N Cryin.

$20. www. manchestermusichall.com.

Blind Boys of Alabama

Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main

With roots that go back to 1939, The Blind Boys of Alabama established an entirely new career and fanbase in the late ’90s with a repertoire than blended gospel with spiritually minded secular tunes from the likes of Steve Wonder, Tom Waits and Lou Reed. Note: The Blind Boys of Alabama will also perform at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort on Nov. 15.

$45.50-$55.50. kentuckytheatre.org/troubadour.

The Blind Boys of Alabama will play the Kentucky Theatre on Dec. 3.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Creole Christmas

Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Frankfort, 308 St. Clair St. in Frankfort

Taking its name from the famed New Orleans haunt, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been spreading the world on traditional Crescent City jazz for more than six decades. “Creole Christmas,” as the title suggests, mixes a few blues-directed holiday tunes into the mix.

$50-$75. thegrandky.com.

Allman Betts Family Revival

Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St. in Danville

This touring Last Waltz-style tribute to the Allman Brothers Band is hosted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts (sons of late ABB co-leaders Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts) and includes Southern style support from Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray and others.

$33-$105. nortoncenter.com.